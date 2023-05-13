Amad Diallo scored a wonder goal in Sunderland's playoff semi-final first leg against Luton Town on Saturday afternoon.

The Ivorian, who is on loan from Manchester United, has been electric for the Black Cats this campaign and he was in their starting lineup once again for the match at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland got off to a poor start when they fell behind after just 11 minutes courtesy of Elijah Adebayo's strike.

Luton had the upper hand for much of the first half but Sunderland were able to peg them back five minutes before the break thanks to Diallo's brilliance.

Sunderland were given a free-kick from a tight angle roughly 25 yards out.

Alex Pritchard laid the ball off to Diallo and he produced a beautiful curled effort that found the top corner. Watch the goal below...

What a special strike. Diallo won't have scored many goals better than that in his career, that's for sure.

It was the youngster's 14th goal of the season.

Erik ten Hag speaks out about Amad Diallo's future

Erik ten Hag spoke out about Diallo's future with Man United earlier this week.

When asked whether he has a future at the Red Devils, Ten Hag replied, per the Metro: "Yes, of course, we loan such players to make development and progress to bring them back, that is the aim of the loan.

"They are really strong, we mentor them, we follow them, we have communication over the season, especially Darren Fletcher, who invests a lot in such a process. The aim is to bring them back as a better player with experience."

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray recently said he expects Diallo to go on United's pre-season tour to America this summer.

"I think Man United are happy [with his loan at Sunderland], but I think the next step is for them to take him on pre-season to America," he said.

"That’s what I think is going to happen. Then they’ll see how he gets on.

"I’m sure everyone will have an opinion on whether he’s good enough or not good enough for Man United, but the reality is that the manager needs to watch him, see and feel him in a game, and see what he brings.

"The loan manager from Manchester United was in this week and we had a good chat – I was saying it’s a shame we didn’t do a two-year loan!"