Manchester United's summer rebuild will likely be one of the biggest in the Premier League this summer with new minority owners INEOS looking to change the Red Devils' fortunes after a poor window - and that has seen them linked with a return for Chelsea left-back Marc Cucurella after a failed Deadline Day loan move last summer, alongside being linked with fellow teammate Ben Chilwell.

United have already announced that Raphael Varane will be leaving the club in the summer on a free transfer with his deal up at the end of the season, and many more are likely to follow the Frenchman to the exit door in a bid to relieve the club of paying huge wages for players.

Of course, any outgoings will need to be replaced by incomings and as a result, United will need to attract players who are young or with resale value to progress as a club. And that has seen Cucurella linked alongside Chilwell - with Tyrell Malacia failing to play this season and Luke Shaw constantly being in and out of the side.

Manchester United: Interest in Cucurella and Chilwell

The Chelsea duo are being looked at ahead of summer moves

Speaking in his Substack, Phillips claimed that United's interest in Cucurella at the end of the summer transfer window is set to be reignited before touting a potential move for fellow left-back Chilwell. He said:

"Manchester United are knocking on the office door of Behdad Eghbali once again as they look to improve their squad and make a number of new signings this summer. Last summer we saw the almost completed loan move of Marc Cucurella to United. This deal collapsed due to Mauricio Pochettino playing him in the cup against Wimbledon. "Perhaps this was the first sign of early cracks and disagreements between Pochettino and the decision makers at the club? He clearly wanted to keep Cucurella in his squad, yet a loan move away was basically all but agreed and ready to go through. "Anyway, I’m hearing that United have reignited that interest in the Spanish left back ahead of a potential move this summer. They like Cucurella, who has interest from other clubs now coming in as well. "United are looking for a new left back, and they are also interested in Ben Chilwell. However, that interest for now is a little more tentative due to Chilwell’s injury issues."

Manchester United left-back situation

The Red Devils have had a tumultuous season on their left-flank

United have Shaw and Malacia currently in their left-back ranks, but with the Englishman suffering injury woes and Malacia failing to play for the Red Devils all season, it shows that availability can be one of the best abilities - and that is something Cucurella has shown in each of his three seasons in the Premier League.

As per Transfermarkt, the Spaniard has only been unavailable for 16 games across three years of top-flight football and whilst he hasn't been overly impressive for Chelsea, there is obvious talent there having showcased it at Brighton. Playing in a more conventional four-at-the-back formation, the long-haired full-back could have all the tools to feature at United.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw have played just 12 Premier League games between them all season.

Chilwell is more of a risk. He has suffered injury problems throughout his spell at Stamford Bridge and so his signing wouldn't make as much sense; though adding to the homegrown quota would be a bonus and his qualities are obvious when he is available to play.

The duo are on a combined £375,000 per week, according to Capology - and so any deal taking one of them to Old Trafford could be good for both parties.

