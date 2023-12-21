Highlights There are claims that Dan Ashworth, Newcastle United's director of football, could leave for Manchester United in the coming weeks.

Ashworth is highly regarded in the football industry and is considered one of the best in his role, which is why United and Sir Jim Ratcliffe are after him.

Losing Ashworth would be a significant blow for Newcastle and their development, with the Magpies hoping to keep him at the club.

Newcastle United losing Dan Ashworth would be a 'surprising' development, despite Manchester United being linked with the football director, journalist Dean Jones suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Ashworth has been tipped to leave for Old Trafford, with prospective minority shareholder Jim Ratcliffe eyeing up widescale changes. Ashworth is considered to be one of the best in the business, hence why United are said to be courting the 52-year-old football operative.

But given Ashworth only started his role at Newcastle last year, and has enjoyed plenty of success since being ushered in, Jones believes him leaving for Man United would be a considerable shock.

Newcastle at risk of losing key man Ashworth

Tipped to be a key cog to the Newcastle machine following PIF's takeover in 2021, Ashworth was a sought-after appointment when the Magpies made him their director of football back in 2022. Having been instrumental in the men's England national team revival, Ashworth is a highly-rated thinker within the game and spoke of his delight to be joining the St. James' Park outfit:

"Newcastle United is an incredible football club and I’m delighted to be joining at this very exciting time.

"Each time I’ve been to St. James’ Park in the past, I have been reminded of the club's long history and the unrivalled passion of its fan base. It is a huge football club with great potential, and I am incredibly positive about what we can collectively achieve (via Newcastle United)."

But now, less than 18 months into Ashworth's project, there are claims he could be heading for the exit door already, with Man United courting his services.

Man United chasing Newcastle man Ashworth

It's claimed as part of a report by The Sun that Newcastle are already bracing themselves for interest from United, after it came to light that the Greater Manchester outfit are eyeing up Ashworth as a potential candidate for their vacant sporting director role.

The story suggests that Ashworth could be tempted to swap the North East for Old Trafford, with the imminent arrival of Ratcliffe and INEOS a driving factor behind that.

Newcastle United - Summer Signings Fee Harvey Barnes - Leicester City £39m Sandro Tonali - AC Milan £55m Yankuba Minteh - Odense Boldklub Undisclosed Tino Livramento - Southampton £32m Lewis Hall - Chelsea Loan All fees via Sky Sports

Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that United are searching for a new sporting director and wouldn't rush the decision. The Italian journalist also revealed that United could decide to appoint more than one person to the role, making the chances of Ashworth leaving for pastures new even higher.

As for Newcastle though, it's mooted Richard Hughes - the Bournemouth transfer chief - is top of their wishlist, should Ashworth leave. But that's a scenario the 2022/23 League Cup runners-up are hoping to avoid.

When asked about the stories linking Ashworth with a hasty exit away from St. James' Park, journalist Jones claimed it would be a surprise, given how important he has been to Newcastle's early success. Suggesting Newcastle will do all they can to keep him around, the reliable reporter believes losing the ex-England thinker would be a significant loss to the club's development:

“I think it'd be a significant loss for sure and a surprising loss too. I would be surprised if Ashworth left that project at this stage of them being built up. “I can see why Man United will be interested, they're getting into a moment where they want a level of profile in that role themselves and they also want people that are recognisable, and that talk well, publicly and privately. “So Ashworth would definitely be someone that would kind of tick the boxes of what I've heard United are looking for. But for Newcastle, I kind of feel like one of the biggest losses they could have right now will be through Ashworth.”

Attention on January window dealings for Newcastle

Whether Ashworth sticks around or not remains to be seen, but that hasn't stopped Newcastle from prepping potential deals ahead of the January transfer window.

One is their attempted pursuit of Kalvin Phillips, who now looks all but guaranteed to leave Manchester City when the window opens next month. Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Phillips was keen on a move to St. James' Park, as he looks to rebuild his career ahead of the Euros in the summer.

However, despite the apparent interest, Ben Jacobs has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Phillips could even struggle for minutes at Newcastle, such is the competition for places and system Eddie Howe deploys. The reporter believes Howe's set-up doesn't suit Phillips' playing style, meaning he could be forced back onto the bench, even if the England international escapes Man City in January.