Manchester United and Lyon will go head-to-head in the Europa League quarter-final second leg at Old Trafford on Thursday night, after an entertaining first leg left the tie hanging in the balance.
Ruben Amorim's side were held to a 2-2 draw in France during the first game despite scoring late on, with Rayan Cherki scoring an injury-time equaliser. Man Utd were then thrashed 4-1 by Newcastle in the Premier League with a rotated side in their last game, while Paulo Fonseca's team claimed a 3-1 win over Auxerre in Ligue 1 in their last game.
Both managers have some decisions to make with their squad amid injury concerns, and this is how GIVEMESPORT expect the teams to line up.