Manchester United and Lyon will go head-to-head in the Europa League quarter-final second leg at Old Trafford on Thursday night, after an entertaining first leg left the tie hanging in the balance.

Ruben Amorim's side were held to a 2-2 draw in France during the first game despite scoring late on, with Rayan Cherki scoring an injury-time equaliser. Man Utd were then thrashed 4-1 by Newcastle in the Premier League with a rotated side in their last game, while Paulo Fonseca's team claimed a 3-1 win over Auxerre in Ligue 1 in their last game.

Both managers have some decisions to make with their squad amid injury concerns, and this is how GIVEMESPORT expect the teams to line up.

Man Utd Team News

Zirkzee ruled out