Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag 'appreciates' Marc Guehi and Edmond Tapsoba as new centre-backs, though the latest development may hinder their potential arrivals, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Ten Hag’s side opened their 2023/24 Premier League campaign against Wolverhampton Wanderers and came away 1–0 victors.

Manchester United transfer news – Edmond Tapsoba and Marc Guehi

Manchester United have been keen on signing a new centre-back before the window slams firmly shut on September 1 as it once looked inevitable that Harry Maguire was going to join West Ham United.

The Englishman, who is out-of-favour at his current club, agreed a deal worth £30m with the Hammers, though his would-be buyers became tired of waiting for him to finalise his Old Trafford exit, per The Guardian, and called off the transfer.

And while transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Red Devils are ramping up their pursuit of top priority Benjamin Pavard as the Bavaria man is eager on the switch, there are other alternatives the club could turn to.

Romano has now told GIVEMESPORT that Guehi and Tapsoba may also be considered as Ten Hag’s latest summer additions, despite not being at the summit of the Dutchman's shopping list.

Earlier in the window, Manchester Evening News reported that Manchester United were showing ‘concrete interest’ in Guehi, who has played 83 games for Crystal Palace, though nothing ever came to fruition.

The Palace stalwart, who has been lauded as an 'absolute tank', will cost any suitor a hefty £60m fee considering he still has three years outstanding on his current Selhurst Park deal.

Bayer Leverkusen and Burkina Faso defender Tapsoba is reportedly on the club’s three-man shortlist after Tottenham Hotspur’s interest cooled following their signing of former Wolfsburg man Micky van de Ven.

Despite all the clamour over a new centre-back arriving at Old Trafford, Sky Sports have reported that Maguire’s collapsed move to London means that the club’s outlay on a new centre-back will be put on hold.

What did Fabrizio Romano say about Manchester United, Marc Guehi and Edmond Tapsoba?

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano insisted that the two aforementioned defenders are of interest at Old Trafford, though are not the favoured options. The transfer expert did, however, name Pavard as the club’s top target, while Todibo is still in the offing.

The quartet of defenders, worth a combined £115m on Transfermarkt, would all provide something different to the club but most importantly some depth in what is bound to be a tightly-packed season.

He said: “So Jean-Clair Todibo remains in the list, but Benjamin Pavard is the priority option. And then there are also Edmond Tapsoba and Marc Guehi as players who are appreciated but, at the moment, not priorities for Manchester United.”

What next for Manchester United?

Romano recently provided GIVEMESPORT with an update on Manchester United’s pursual of Fiorentina ace Sofyan Amrabat, claiming that the Moroccan is at the top of their wishlist.

And while 90min claim that personal terms have been agreed with the 26-year-old midfielder, they also have reported that the player in question is growing frustrated as his transfer to Manchester United continues to stall.

In turn, the club’s arch-rivals Liverpool are set to hijack Amrabat’s move to Old Trafford after he spoke directly to Jurgen Klopp over the phone, MailOnline report.

Fiorentina’s star man, who has just one year remaining on his La Viola contract, was a vital cog of his side’s impressive Europa Conference League campaign last term and shone for Morocco in the 2022 World Cup, meaning whichever successful party would have a world-beater on their hands.