Manchester United and Netherlands midfield technician Donny van de Beek ‘will depart most likely’ from the club this summer, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

He suggested that his departure means United’s midfield will need reinforcements, though it is not an area of priority during this window.

Manchester United transfer news – Donny van de Beek

After a substandard spell at Old Trafford, the 26-year-old Dutchman had been cleared to leave the club, as reported by 90min.

The report states that a series of Serie A clubs are interested in winning his signature, including both Milan-based clubs and Roma, and in terms of Premier League clubs; Wolves, Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace are also eyeing a switch in order for him to stay in England.

Since his £39m move from Ajax, Van de Beek has failed to hit the heights we witnessed during his time in the Eredivisie as he has registered just two goals and assists apiece, per Transfermarkt. And while a reunion with his former coach Erik ten Hag seemed to be his chance of a revival, his fortunes at the club have remained unsettled.

A return to his former club in the Netherlands is, however, on the cards, but the Old Trafford club’s demands could hinder a deal from going through, according to Football Transfers.

Although Ajax understand they will have to dig deep in their pockets to rejuvenate their tired squad, the report states they are unwilling to pay United’s €23.3million asking price for the midfielder.

What did Ryan Taylor say about Manchester United and Donny van de Beek?

Taylor believes 2022/23 was Van de Beek’s final season in the iconic red of United; which, in turn, will leave the Premier League outfit depleted in the middle of the park.

However, the Daily Express journalist understands other areas are more in need as things stand given the litany of big names already in the United squad.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “I think Van de Beek will depart most likely, although I know he scored against Lyon recently. And that would obviously mean that there is an area within the squad that needs to be improved.

“But at the moment, I wouldn’t say another midfielder is a burning priority because obviously it’s Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Mason Mount’s gone into that, Bruno Fernandes as well. But obviously it would be one of those sort of holding midfielders probably that would need to arrive if Fred leaves.”

What next for Manchester United?

Despite Taylor’s claims that United’s midfield area is not at the top of their priority list, the possible departures of Fred and Scott McTominay would leave them fairly thin on the ground.

In response, Ten Hag has pinpointed Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat as one of the club’s summer targets, with TEAMtalk reporting the English club are confident about getting a deal completed.

The 49-cap Morocco international, who dazzled for the Atlas Lions during the 2022 World Cup, has just one year left on his La Viola contract, but could look to cut that short.

A major selling point for Amrabat is that he is reportedly available for a mere price of £25m which means, should either Fred or McTominay move on, he would be a fantastic addition.