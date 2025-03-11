Manchester United may only receive £20m if they sell Marcus Rashford permanently this summer, despite agreeing a £40m deal with Aston Villa in advance according to the Daily Mail.

The 27-year-old left his boyhood club in the January transfer window on loan for the rest of the season with an option to make the move permanent in the summer, and has shone for Unai Emery's side since with some electric performances.

But despite a deal being pre-agreed between the clubs, United could be set to receive only a fraction of that amount due to no interested clubs - including Aston Villa - being willing to match his current Old Trafford wages.

Man Utd May Get £20m for Rashford

£350,000-per-week wages proving problematic

The England international made the move to Villa Park in January in a deal that sees the Midlands side paying the majority of his wages for the rest of the season, but the report from the Mail suggests they wouldn't be able to pay that amount in the long-term.

Rashford is not expected to return to Man Utd this summer after falling out with manager Ruben Amorim, and if a permanent deal to Villa didn't materialise he would be allowed to leave for the same £40m fee to another club.

However, his wages are problematic and none of the interested clubs are likely to match his current salary, which means Man Utd chiefs would need to agree a payout of his current contract to convince him to take a pay-cut elsewhere.

Marcus Rashford Aston Villa Stats 2024/25 Games 3(5) Goals 0 Assists 2

According to the report, that payout could end up costing INEOS around £20m which would take half of the agreed transfer fee straight back out of the club.

That would be a major blow for the club's transfer plans too as Amorim looks to overhaul his squad in the summer to get more in line with his vision. The club already allowed Antony and Tyrell Malacia to move on alongside Rashford in January, while Patrick Dorgu was brought in as a wing-back option to fit the new system.

A striker is believed to be among the priority transfer targets this summer, and the money being brought in from Rashford's sale and getting his wages off the books would go a long way helping secure their top targets.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 11/03/2025.