Manchester United could look to beat a whole host of clubs to the signing of Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres in the summer transfer window, according to reports - with Fichajes stating that the Red Devils have already made a £64million move to sign the in-form Swede.

Gyokeres proved his worth at Championship side Coventry City, but having moved to Sporting just over 18 months ago, he's become one of the best strikers in Europe - and with United struggling in front of goal, that could see the Red Devils oust other clubs to the signature of the 'best finisher in the world'.

Report: Man Utd 'Offer' £64million for Viktor Gyokeres

The striker could be the remedy to a lot of United's issues

The report by Fichajes states that United have 'entered the fray' for Gyokeres, having shone for Sporting this season - alongside Ruben Amorim needing a new talisman in his bid to end United's struggles in front of goal.

Viktor Gyokeres's Primeira Liga statistics - Sporting squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 26 3rd Goals 30 1st Key Passes Per Game 2 3rd Shots Per Game 4.2 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.8 2nd Match rating 8.07 1st

The Swede has been 'outstanding' for Sporting at the Estadio Jose Alvalade this season, and that has seen him become one of the most sought-after names in European football, which has piqued United's interest.

Having excelled under current United boss Amorim in his time in Portugal, he's an obvious link as someone who would excel under the beleaguered United coach, who saw his side fail to score for a 12th Premier League game in just 31 outings this season.

However, the report further states that United have upped the ante in terms of their pursuit of Gyokeres, having offered a fee of €75million (£64million) for his services, which 'reflects' the potential that he can bring to their squad.

United see Gyokeres as a key player to improve their attacking ranks after inconsistent performances, with his potential arrival increasing their competitiveness in the Premier League - and his future appears to be in the hands of interested sides in a summer transfer window that will likely see him move on from the Portuguese capital.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Viktor Gyokeres has scored 15 goals in 26 caps for Sweden.

Gyokeres has 43 goals in 43 games for Sporting this season, including six - and a hat-trick against Manchester City - in the Champions League. The club are into the semi-finals of the Portuguese Cup, and will return to the top of the Primeira Liga over rivals Benfica if they win their game in hand - which he has undoubtedly had a huge say in.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 07-04-25.

