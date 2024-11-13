Manchester United have made an approach to sign Lille striker Jonathan David on a free transfer when his contract expires in the summer, according to TuttoSport.

The Red Devils have splashed in excess of £100m on two strikers in the last two summer transfer windows, having taken Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta in a deal worth £72m while Erik Ten Hag also signed Joshua Zirkzee in a £36.5m deal last summer to bolster his options.

But neither player has been able to hit the ground running at Old Trafford since their arrival and concerns over their ability to become a reliable source of goals for Ruben Amorim's side has seen INEOS take a look at potential alternatives in the market, with Canada star David among the top targets.

INEOS Make Approach for Jonathan David

He's available for free in the 2025 summer window

According to reports in the Italian media, David has told Lille that he doesn't have any intention of extending his contract with the Ligue 1 club beyond the summer when he will be free to leave the club.

That means he is able to speak to foreign clubs from January 1st officially about signing a pre-contract agreement ahead of the 2025/26 season, but Man Utd have reportedly already made their move by making an approach to his representatives to sound him out about a potential move to the Premier League.

Labelled as "one of the best strikers in the world", David has had a phenomenal goalscoring record in France over recent seasons and has scored 97 goals in 202 appearances for the club, while also hitting 30 in 57 caps for his national team.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Jonathan David has scored seven goals in 11 Ligue 1 appearances in 2024/25, with a total of 13 goals in 18 appearances for Lille in all competitions this season.

As a free transfer he would no doubt represent fantastic value in the market and it could be something that INEOS look to exploit as they look to give new manager Amorim a squad he likes and can build to a level where the team are consistently competing for trophies and titles.

Liverpool, Inter Milan and Juventus also hold an interest according to the report, while GIVEMESPORT sources have previously revealed that Newcastle are a team to watch in the race for his signature in the new year.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 12/11/2024.