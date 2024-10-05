Manchester United have reportedly approached Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi for the role as manager of the club to replace Erik ten Hag, but the Italian has declined the offer, reveals Tancredi Palmeri.

The Red Devils' fan faithful are swiftly approaching boiling point after a series of underwhelming results in the opening weeks of the season left the side rotting in 13th in the Premier League, and 21st in the UEFA Europa League.

Seeing off the Dutch tactician wouldn't be a radical solution, and it seems the Manchester United top brass are considering their options, with Inzaghi high on the shortlist. However, the former Champions League runner-up is reportedly reluctant to make the switch.

Man United Approach Ten Hag Replacement

Their offer for Simone Inzaghi has reportedly been 'declined'

Speaking in a report to X (formerly Twitter), Palmeri revealed that Manchester United were keen on tying Inzaghi down to a contract at Old Trafford "with immediate effect", but the approach was ultimately declined. It follows after Fabrizio Romano noted uncertainty at the United camp over their current managerial situation, and the Italian journalist insisted that the club were waiting to see how upcoming results would pan out, with "nothing confirmed" on potential new manager links.

Inzaghi has led Inter Milan to several domestic honors since his arrival in 2021, including a Serie A title in the 2023/24 season, as well as two Coppa Italia trophies. Furthermore, his formidable system of play helped the team reach the finals of the Champions League in 2023 for the first time in seven years, where they fell short by just one goal to eventual winners, Manchester City.

Currently fourth in the Italian league, Inzaghi will be hoping to mount a successful title challenge and potentially retain the Scudetto - there is an exciting project underway for fans of I Nerazzurri, and a switch to a struggling Manchester United looks all the less appealing for the manager.

Erik ten Hag's season-by-season managerial record in the Premier League 2022/23 2023/24 2024/25 Matches 38 38 6 Won 23 18 2 Drawn 6 6 1 Lost 9 14 3 Points-per-game 1.97 1.58 1.17 Position 3rd 8th 13th Correct as of 5/10/2024

Future of Erik ten Hag Uncertain

Supporters keen on seeing changes

Manchester United's poor form continued with a dismal performance against Porto midweek in the UEFA Europa League, in which the red shirts threw away a 2-0 goal lead, and only just grasped a draw with a last-minute equalizer from Harry Maguire. It is now four games without a win for the club, and Ten Hag is traveling on thin ice at the moment. With a trip away to the ferocious Villa Park next on the schedule, there is little sense of optimism within the club, and fans are keen to see some change.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Since Erik ten Hag's appointment at Old Trafford, Manchester United have conceded three or more goals in a single match on 24 occasions in all competitions - no other Premier League club has more.

The Dutchman helped his side to the FA Cup at the end of last season, which was ultimately a key reason behind his one-year contract extension. Newly-appointed management saw past the bleak eighth place finish and hoped that with an active summer of transfer business, the club would be able to rekindle some promising league form, but, despite a plethora of new signings, such remains far from reality.