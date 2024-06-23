Highlights Manchester United have reportedly made Joshua Kimmich one of three priority targets this summer

Kimmich is about to enter the final year of his contract at Bayern Munich

Manchester City and Liverpool stand as competition for his signature

Joshua Kimmich is a priority target for Manchester United should he leave Bayern Munich this summer, according to reports.

It’s set to be a big summer for United after they opted to stick with manager Erik ten Hag, despite suggestions he was set to be sacked at the end of the season. It was confirmed earlier this month that the Dutchman would remain in charge following a thorough review by the club’s board.

With a number of key players set to depart or linked with moves away from Old Trafford, strengthening the squad will be crucial if they’re to improve on their eighth-placed finish. United secured a spot in next season’s Europa League after winning the FA Cup final against rivals Manchester City.

Kimmich a Priority Target for United

United are preparing for midfield departures

One area of the pitch that could see a significant overhaul this summer is midfield. According to CaughtOffside, United are preparing to replace the likes of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen over the coming weeks.

The article goes on to state they have made three players ‘priority targets’, including Bayern’s Kimmich. The 29-year-old is traditionally a defensive midfielder, but is often deployed at right back for both club and country.

Kimmich, who earns approximately £325k-a-week, is about to enter the final year of his contract at Bayern, with his last extension signed in the summer of 2021. He has amassed 390 appearances for the Bundesliga giants across all competitions following his arrival from Stuttgart in 2015.

Joshua Kimmich 2023/24 stats for Bayern Munich across all competitions Stat: Appearances 43 Goals 2 Assists 10 Minutes played 3,504

Any decision is unlikely to be taken before the end of this summer’s UEFA European Championships in Germany this year. The hosts won both of their opening group games against Scotland and Hungary to take firm control of group A.

United Face Potential Stumbling Block

Kimmich won’t be short of suitors

It is possible United’s greatest stumbling block to signing Kimmich will be the desires of the player himself. Sky in Germany reported this week that Bayern bosses are open to selling Kimmich this summer in order to recoup a fee, but the German international is happy to remain in Bavaria to see out the final year of his contract.

An extension is reportedly unlikely at this stage and the report claims Kimmich, who was described as 'world-class' by Julian Nagelsmann, is only open to joining a select few clubs. The options include Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal.

City have previously been linked with Kimmich and would present stern competition if they were to pursue a move. Liverpool have also been linked, albeit more tentatively, following their midfield overhaul last summer.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.