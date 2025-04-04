Manchester United have had a £42m bid rejected for Barcelona star Alejandro Balde, according to Fichajes.net.

The Red Devils are looking to strengthen their full-back and wing-back options this summer for Ruben Amorim, having already added Patrick Dorgu to the squad during the January transfer window.

However, with concerns over the long-term future of Luke Shaw and after missing out on a deal for Geovany Quenda, the club have made a move for Spain international Balde ahead of the window opening.

Man Utd Make Bid for Balde

Barcelona will not sell him

According to the report from Spain, Man Utd tabled a €50m (£42m) offer for the 21-year-old defender as they look for a reliable option on the left side of their defence.

But Barcelona see Balde as a key part of their future and current squad, and immediately rejected the offer while telling the Reds that they have zero interest in negotiating with any interested clubs unless they receive an 'astronomical' offer.

However, with the financial restraints currently in place at Old Trafford there no chance of that happening and Man Utd must now look elsewhere if they want to strengthen the position.

Alejandro Balde Barcelona Stats 2024/25 Games 36(4) Minutes 2686 Goals 1 Assists 6

Man Utd are expected to be busy in the transfer market this summer with additions needed in every area of the pitch, and a number of players set to leave from the current squad too.

Christian Eriksen, Victor Lindelof, Jonny Evans and Tom Heaton are all set to move on when their current contracts expire at the end of the season, while there is also a suggestion that players such as Casemiro, Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund could all also be sold in order to raise funds.

Balde, who has been labelled as 'the best in the world' for his performances in La Liga and the Champions League this season, has been in fine form for the Catalan side as they push for a quadruple this season. He has made 40 appearances in all competitions, registering one goal and six assists in the process.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 04/04/2025.