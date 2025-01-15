Manchester United are unlikely to revisit their interest in Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite in the summer after extending Harry Maguire’s contract, according to MailOnline.

The 31-year-old’s resurgence under Ruben Amorim may alter United’s thinking on summer recruitment, after Maguire has established himself as a regular starter alongside Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt in recent weeks.

According to MailOnline, United are more likely to pursue a younger centre-back with potential after the season, rather than an established star like Branthwaite, who would have cost around £70m and £160,000-a-week in wages.

The Red Devils were heavily linked with a move for the Everton star before the season, but after multiple bids, they backed off due to the Toffees’ reluctance to sell.

Man United Unlikely to Sign Branthwaite

After Maguire’s impressive spell

According to MailOnline, Maguire’s resurgence under Amorim will allow United to re-direct their limited transfer funds to other areas of the team, away from a big-money centre-back:

“[Man United] will look at a younger centre-back with potential rather than pay big money for a ready-made replacement like Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite who would have cost around £70million and £160,000-a-week in wages. “That will enable United to re-direct their limited transfer funds to other areas of the team at a time when money is tight at Old Trafford.”

Maguire’s Old Trafford contract was set to expire this summer but will now run until June 2026 after the 31-year-old impressed Amorim with his fine displays.

The England international has made 18 appearances for United this season, scoring once in the Europa League, and has started the last five Premier League fixtures.

Man United are expecting a busy end to the January transfer window, with the likes of Marcus Rashford and Casemiro still expected to depart before the window slams shut on February 3.

It remains to be seen whether United will bring in reinforcements, given their difficult financial situation – the Red Devils must make sales first before pursuing new arrivals.

United are likely to miss out on Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani, who is now nearing a switch to Juventus, despite interest from multiple Premier League clubs.

Harry Maguire's Man United Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 13 Pass completion % 86.2 Tackles per 90 1.33 Interceptions per 90 2.67 Minutes played 810

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 15-01-25.