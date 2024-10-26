Manchester United have made a concrete approach to convince Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies to join them in 2025, according to Sky Sports Germany.

Star left-back Davies could be on his way out of the Allianz Arena in 2025 with his current contract set to expire next summer, and he won't be short of interest from the top teams in European football.

One team that has reportedly been monitoring the Canadian's situation for quite some time, though, is Manchester United, where, according to Sky reporter Florian Plettenburg, the Premier League giants’ interest is becoming ‘more concrete’ with the Red Devils wanting to welcome him to the club to fill their vacant left-back position in 2025.

Man United Interested in Davies

The Red Devils could be aggressive in their pursuit of the star left-back in 2025

Having been a part of Bayern’s core setup since his arrival to the club in 2018, winning five German league titles, two German cups and a UEFA Champions League in his first six years with the club, it’s easy to forget that Davies is still just 23-years-old.

Showcasing his positional versatility, Davies has been deployed as a left-back, a left-winger and a right-winger in his time with the German outfit, finding success from all areas of the pitch, which has seen him deservedly hailed as 'unbelievable', and he is widely regarded as one of the best left-backs in world football.

Alphonso Davies - Bayern Munich League Statistics (2018-Present) Appearances 141 Minutes 10,401 Goals 8 Assists 19 Shots Per 90 0.64 Pass Completion (%) 86.7 Tackles Per 90 2.12 Tackles Won Per 90 1.08

With Plettenberg's report stating that he has yet to undertake new talks with Bayern over a contract extension, he could well depart the club as a free agent next summer, which would be a huge loss for the Bundesliga side, and a monumental gain for whomever his next club could be.

Man United will be hoping it is them, having reportedly already made informal inquiries with Davies' camp, with them needing reinforcements at the left-back position with no real alternative to Luke Shaw, who has so far yet to feature in the 2024/25 campaign due to injury, and has struggled to stay fit for large periods throughout his career, with Tyrell Malacia also having not featured since the end of the 2022/23 season.

As such, this has forced right-back Diogo Dalot to take over the reins on the left-hand side, where he has performed admirably, registering a 6.98 rating according to WhoScored.com, with Noussair Mazraoui having shared the responsibilities, though he has struggled at times operating in that position.

United will look to get back to winning ways when they take on West Ham on Sunday afternoon, with Dalot likely to continue out of position.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt, FBRef and WhoScored.com - accurate as of 26/10/2024.