Manchester United are interested in Bayern Munich forward Leroy Sane and have already inquired about the 28-year-old’s availability, journalist Christian Falk has claimed.

The German international is currently set to become a free agent in the summer, with Bayern yet to make significant progress in talks for a new contract, which expires in June 2025.

According to Falk, multiple Premier League clubs are monitoring his situation in the Bundesliga, including Arsenal, who also have Sane on their list.

The former Man City ace is reportedly waiting to see how negotiations with Bayern progress before deciding on a potential return to England, nearly five years after leaving the reigning Premier League champions in 2020.

Securing Sane on a free transfer next summer could be a major coup for the Red Devils, who spent nearly £200m on five new arrivals before the season and are expected to make further squad changes under new boss Ruben Amorim.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sane has made just four Bundesliga appearances under Vincent Kompany this season, totalling 104 minutes of action so far.

Sane, labelled 'one of the best wingers in the world', has struggled for playing time at Bayern this term, despite being a regular under Thomas Tuchel last season, where he finished as their second-highest contributor with 10 goals and 12 assists, trailing only Harry Kane.

With former Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise now taking his place in Kompany’s starting XI, Sane has seen limited opportunities on the right wing under the Belgian's watch.

The 28-year-old’s only start this season came in Bayern’s 4-0 win over Mainz in the German cup, while he has made nine substitute appearances in the Bundesliga and the Champions League, scoring three goals across all competitions.

Sources recently confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that Sane is set to enter contract discussions with Bayern, though he may have to take a pay cut if he wishes to stay with the German giants beyond June 2025.

Leroy Sane's Bayern Munich Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 5 Goals 1 Assists 0 Expected goals 0.5 Expected assisted goals 0.5 Shot-creating actions 11 Minutes played 109

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 07-11-24.