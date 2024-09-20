Manchester United are reportedly considering a move for Massimiliano Allegri should they decide to part ways with Erik ten Hag, according to Calciomercato.

The Red Devils are said to be gauging Allegri’s interest in taking the managerial role behind the scenes, although they have publicly expressed support for Ten Hag this summer and handed the Dutchman a contract extension.

The report indicates that communication between Allegri and Man United remains open, with whispers of interest being conveyed through informal channels.

After departing Juventus at the end of last season, Allegri is exploring his options and has recently turned down an opportunity to coach in the Saudi Pro League. Juventus parted ways with the 57-year-old tactician due to his behaviour in the Coppa Italia final, which they won against Atalanta 1-0. Allegri was shown a red card in stoppage time for sarcastically applauding a referee's decision and was also aggressive towards journalists after the match.

Man United ‘Considering’ Allegri

Ten Hag is under pressure after a poor start

Despite being described as "one of the best coaches in the world", Allegri’s second spell at Juventus failed to live up to expectations, with last season’s Italian Cup being the only piece of silverware in his two years at the helm.

The 57-year-old first took charge of the club in 2014, winning the Serie A title in five consecutive seasons, as well as four Italian Cups and reaching the Champions League final twice. Allegri left the club by mutual agreement at the end of the 2018/19 campaign and did not work again for two seasons until his reappointment in 2021.

Massimiliano Allegri Juventus Managerial Record (2014-2024) Matches 420 Wins 271 Draws 75 Losses 74 Goals scored / conceded 747 / 348 Points per match 2.11

Allegri's name has been briefly linked with a Man United role at the turn of the year, months before the club’s board showed confidence in Ten Hag.

The Dutch tactician, now in his third season at Manchester United, received public backing earlier this month from the club’s chief executive, Omar Berrada, and sporting director, Dan Ashworth, both of whom were hired by INEOS this summer. Berrada stated:

“Do we still believe in Erik? Absolutely. We think Erik is the right coach for us and we’re fully backing him.”

Man Utd ‘Keeping Tabs’ on Oscar Gloukh

Considered as long-term Bruno Fernandes replacement

Manchester United are keeping tabs on the highly sought-after RB Salzburg midfielder Oscar Gloukh and are reportedly considering the 20-year-old as a long-term replacement for Bruno Fernandes, according to journalist Christoph Michel.

The Red Devils appear to be monitoring the Israeli playmaker, who is coming off a superb season in the Austrian Bundesliga, with seven goals and 15 assists in 29 top-flight appearances.

The highly-rated attacking midfielder still has three years left on his current deal at Salzburg, which he signed in January 2021 upon his arrival from Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Last autumn, several Premier League clubs were credited with an interest in Gloukh, with reports suggesting that Man United, Arsenal, and Liverpool were all keeping an eye on the playmaker’s progress in Austria.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 20-09-24.