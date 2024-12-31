Manchester United have made contact with Sunderland about a potential move to sign sensation Jobe Bellingham in 2025, according to insider Sam Cohen.

The Reds have had a horrendous season so far and currently sit in 14th place at the halfway point of the season with just 22 points, with new manager Ruben Amorim struggling to implement the 3-4-3 system that saw him earn the job for his time at Sporting CP.

Investment in the squad is needed and 19-year-old Bellingham, the younger brother of Real Madrid star Jude, has emerged as a target that INEOS are interested in trying to bring to Old Trafford in the new year.

Personal terms not expected to be a problem

Capable of playing as a central midfielder and occasionally as a striker, the Sunderland star has been described as "unreal" and the expectation is that he will depart the Stadium of Light for a top-flight side at the end of the season.

According to insider Sam C, who works with The United Stand, the youngster would be open to departing in the summer rather than January and Man Utd are among the clubs who have been watching and tracking his progress this season.

In addition it's believed that personal terms are not expected to be a problem for Man Utd should they get the green light for a deal, and they have already been told how much a deal would cost by Sunderland for the summer.

Jobe Bellingham 2024/25 Championship Stats Games 21 Minutes 1858 Goals 4 Assists 3

There is likely to be big competition for his signature with Arsenal also named as a potential destination, but INEOS will be hopeful that they can sell the project of the club to Bellingham and bring in one of Britain's best young talents.

United have been linked with a host of players in the upcoming windows, with forwards and wing-backs seen as the priority positions to strengthen while several players including Marcus Rashford are expected to be moved on to raise funds.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 31/12/2024.