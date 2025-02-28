Manchester United have entered the race to sign Arsenal target and Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia amid concerns over Andre Onana’s recent performances, according to SPORT.

The Red Devils are reportedly among several European clubs monitoring the Spanish shot-stopper, alongside Arsenal, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

Garcia was linked with a move to Arsenal last summer as a potential deputy for David Raya before the Gunners opted to sign Bournemouth’s Neto on a season-long loan.

The former Spain U21 international has a release clause of around £25m and is under contract at Espanyol until June 2028.

Man United Eyeing Joan Garcia

Ahead of the summer transfer window

According to SPORT, Arsenal hold an advantage in the race for Garcia this summer, having been in constant talks with the 23-year-old’s representatives for over 12 months.

Reports have also linked PSG and Barcelona with interest, though the Catalan club’s financial difficulties may pose a challenge in their pursuit of the Spaniard.

Man United, meanwhile, have recently emerged as a potential destination, with the Red Devils now ‘exploring’ the possibility of signing the Espanyol goalkeeper, who has been praised as ‘outstanding’.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Garcia has made 25 La Liga appearances this term, keeping four clean sheets and conceding 36 goals.

United could seriously consider signing a replacement for Onana this summer, with Ruben Amorim reportedly ‘increasingly frustrated’ by the number of errors the Cameroonian has made.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the Red Devils are also eyeing Burnley’s James Trafford as an alternative, with the 22-year-old highly regarded at Old Trafford.

Newcastle United are currently seen as front-runners for the English shot-stopper, having already agreed personal terms last summer.

Joan Garcia's Espanyol Stats (2024/25 La Liga) Games 25 Goals conceded 36 Clean sheets 4 Minutes played 2,250

