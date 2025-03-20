Manchester United could edge ahead of other Premier League clubs in the race to sign Juventus winger Kenan Yildiz in the summer transfer window, according to reports - with the Bianconeri winger potentially being up for sale from the Turin-based club if they don't qualify for the Champions League.

Ruben Amorim is set to conjure up a summer rebuild to shape his Red Devils squad in exactly the way he wishes to for next season, and with stars set to leave the Theatre of Dreams, it will raise funds for major targets to come in - with Yildiz being a possibility.

The winger has been in fine form for Juventus since his debut