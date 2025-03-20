Manchester United could edge ahead of other Premier League clubs in the race to sign Juventus winger Kenan Yildiz in the summer transfer window, according to reports - with the Bianconeri winger potentially being up for sale from the Turin-based club if they don't qualify for the Champions League.
Ruben Amorim is set to conjure up a summer rebuild to shape his Red Devils squad in exactly the way he wishes to for next season, and with stars set to leave the Theatre of Dreams, it will raise funds for major targets to come in - with Yildiz being a possibility.
Report: Man Utd 'Make Initial Contact' For Kenan Yildiz
The winger has been in fine form for Juventus since his debut
The report by TEAMtalk states that United have made 'initial contact' for Yildiz, with the Red Devils weighing up a move for the winger in the summer transfer window. The Turkish winger has been one of Juventus' best players this season with six goals and four assists in all competitions this season, alongside 22 starts in Serie A - though he has fallen out of the picture under Thiago Motta recently.
Juventus being eliminated from the Champions League has seen various clubs register their interest in the winger, with United being one of those to have shown that they would like to take him on a permanent deal, with Yildiz having been labelled as a 'teenage sensation' by ESPN.
|Kenan Yildiz's Serie A statistics - Juventus squad ranking
|Stats
|Output
|Squad rank
|Appearances
|28
|1st
|Goals
|4
|4th
|Key Passes Per Game
|1.3
|=2nd
|Shots Per Game
|1.7
|4th
|Dribbles Per Game
|1.6
|1st
|Match rating
|6.92
|4th
Whilst talks are not advanced at present, United have still gathered information and made initial contacts over his signing - with the club thought to be ready to make a 'concrete move' should the opportunity arise. Yildiz, who is thought to be valued at £75.7million, will see expected contacts for his services arise in the coming weeks to keep the race for his signature going, despite Juventus' price tag. A deal could hinge on whether Juventus qualify for the Champions League next season, due to the finances involved in playing in Europe's biggest competition - but failure to do so could look to see the Italian giants cash in on his signature.
GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Yildiz has two goals in 17 caps for the Turkish national team.
United are reportedly likely to sell Antony and Marcus Rashford in the coming transfer window amid their respective loan spells to Real Betis and Aston Villa, and that could see room created for Yildiz to become the latest new star at Old Trafford. Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 20-03-25.
