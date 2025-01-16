Manchester United are among several Premier League clubs interested in Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen, according to Spanish outlet Sport.

The former Chelsea centre-back is said to be attracting ‘a lot of attention’ from English clubs, including United, who 'made contact', as he nears a return from nearly five months out with injury.

While formal offers have yet to arrive, Barcelona will reportedly consider proposals for both Christensen and Eric Garcia in the remaining weeks of January, as the Catalan club seek to improve their financial situation.

Although manager Hansi Flick is keen to retain Christensen, having been impressed with his professionalism, Barcelona are said to be open to offers for the ‘extraordinary’ defender.

Man United Keen on Christensen

Barcelona open to offers in January

Christensen would bring considerable Premier League experience if he were to secure a move to Old Trafford in January, having played 93 games in the English top flight during his time at Chelsea.

The 28-year-old defender was linked with a move to United last year, when the Red Devils were actively seeking new centre-backs for Erik ten Hag but ultimately signed Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt instead.

Christensen, who has a £430m release clause, is likely to be available for a cut-price deal in the summer, considering the Dane has entered the final 18 months of his contract at Camp Nou.

It remains to be seen whether United’s reported interest will progress soon, as Ruben Amorim’s priorities may lie elsewhere in the closing stages of the January transfer window.

The Portuguese tactician is said to be eyeing a new left wing-back this month and has reportedly set his sights on Paris Saint-Germain ace Nuno Mendes, with whom he previously worked in Portugal.

United’s winter business is likely to depend on player sales, with Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho now rumoured to be among potential departures.

Andreas Christensen's Chelsea Stats Games 161 Goals 2 Assists 2 Yellow/red cards 13/1

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 16-01-25.