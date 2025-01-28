Manchester United are keeping a keen eye on Rayan Cherki’s situation at Olympique Lyonnais and could potentially make a move to sign the attacking midfielder, according to CaughtOffside.

Man United are yet to make a January signing, although the club are on the verge of agreeing a deal for Lecce defender Patrick Dorgu. The club’s only activity on the market this month has revolved around outgoings, with Antony and Ethan Wheatley departing the club for Real Betis and Walsall, respectively, on loan deals to the end of the current campaign.

Antony’s departure in particular may mean that manager Ruben Amorim will be hopeful that the club recruit another attacking player before the early February transfer deadline, especially as rumours surrounding Marcus Rashford’s future continue to swirl.

Man United may have a chance to acquire such a player, with Ligue 1 star Cherki being named as a player who may depart in the last week of the transfer window.

Red Devils Keen on Cherki

Lyon may be forced to sell their star talent

Cherki has captured headlines around the world since his professional debut in 2019, having spent the entirety of his senior career thus far with Lyon, his hometown club.

In over 100 appearances for the club, Cherki has become known for his dazzling ability on the ball which, combined with his keen eye for either a goal or assist, has made him a valuable commodity and seen him labelled as "one of the most skilful players on Earth" and 'extremely dangerous'.

Rayan Cherki 24/25 Stats so Far Competition Appearances Goals Assists Ligue 1 15 3 3 Europa League 7 2 4 Coupe de France 2 0 1

As reported by CaughtOffside, Cherki may be allowed to leave Lyon for as little as £20million this month. A lower fee is perhaps due to the provisional relegation that the club were handed last year, meaning that unless they raise a certain amount of funds, they will drop to Ligue 2 at the end of the season regardless of their finishing position.

As such, Man United may have the chance to strike a brilliant deal for a player that would fit the model of signings under INEOS’ ownership thus far, and have made contact about a potential deal even if the original plan had been to pursue a deal in the summer.

Cherki is already good, but is young and has infinite potential. Reportedly available at a bargain price, it perfectly represents the type of deal that the Red Devils would love to complete.

United have also shown an interest in Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku for this window, but he tends to go against much of the criteria INEOS target and Cherki could represent a more shrewd bit of business.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

(Stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 28/01/2025)