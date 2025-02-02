Manchester United have reportedly "contacted" Stuttgart regarding the situation of striker, El Bilal Toure, as per Santi Aouna

Ruben Amorim's frustrations with his goal-scoring department have been well-documented this term. Centre forward duo, Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, have both struggled to meet expectations thus far, and the former Sporting boss has been unable to identify his preferred choice to lead the line.

As such, the Red Devils have been assessing the market for potential signings, with the hope of bringing in a reinforcement either this winter, or next summer. The expensive likes of Victor Gyokeres and Victor Osimhen have been linked, but United may see Toure as a cut-price alternative instead.

Manchester United Interested in Stuttgart Striker Toure

The 23-year-old is currently on loan from Atalanta

According to Aouna, via Foot Mercato, Manchester United may be able to strike a deal at an affordable price for Toure. Currently on loan from Atalanta, a transfer would involve Stuttgart first triggering the option to buy the 23-year-old permanently for around €18 million (£15 million), before sanctioning a move to Old Trafford for around €25 million (£20.9 million) in the summer.

Toure, who has been described as having "exceptional speed", first signed for Atalanta in 2023 for a fee in the region of £25 million, making him the most expensive acquisition in the club's history. In fact, he was initially signed as the replacement for Hojlund himself, who switched to Manchester United during that summer.

El Bilal Touré's 2024/25 Bundesliga statistics Appearances 9 Minutes Played 314 Goals 2 Assists 1 Expected Goals 1.6 Shots per 90 4.01 Key Passes per 90 1.71 Aerials Won (%) 60.0

With just two league goals last term, La Dea were left unimpressed with the Mali international, and he consequently joined Stuttgart on loan for the 2024/25 campaign.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are also chasing a deal for highly-touted Bayern Munich forward, Mathys Tel, though they are set to face competition from an array of Premier League clubs. Fabrizo Romano has revealed a deal for Marcus Rashford to Aston Villa is "very close", which could force Amorim and his entourage into making a conclusive decision soon.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 01/02/2025