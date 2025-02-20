Manchester United are showing strong interest in Real Madrid midfielder Arda Guler ahead of the summer transfer window, Fichajes has claimed.

The Turkish international’s future at the Santiago Bernabeu could ‘take an unexpected turn’ in the coming months, as he may seek regular game time after struggling for minutes under Carlo Ancelotti this season.

United have been named as a potential destination for the 19-year-old alongside other European clubs, and have reportedly enquired about his situation in Spain.

Guler joined Real Madrid from Fenerbahce in the summer of 2023 and has since made 40 appearances across all competitions, scoring nine goals and providing five assists.

Man United Eyeing Arda Guler

Among several European clubs interested

According to Fichajes, United could be willing to pay ‘a significant amount of money’ for Guler this summer, although their chances of landing the 19-year-old may depend on their performance in Europe.

The Turkey international, praised as a 'generational talent' by Dean Jones, would reportedly prefer to join a Champions League club, and United’s only realistic path to the competition is by winning the Europa League.

The Red Devils are currently 15 points off the Champions League spots in the Premier League, meaning they would need a remarkable turnaround in their final 13 games to finish in the top four.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Guler has made nine starts for Real Madrid this season, scoring three goals and providing five assists.

United are expected to undergo a major squad overhaul under Ruben Amorim this summer and are reportedly targeting four key signings.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the Premier League strugglers are prioritising a first-choice striker, a holding midfielder, a centre-back and a left wing-back.

Much will depend on departures, with Casemiro, Marcus Rashford and Antony among those expected to leave permanently after the campaign.

Arda Guler's Real Madrid Stats (2024/25 La Liga) Games 16 Goals 1 Assists 3 Expected goals 1.8 Goal-creating actions 6 Minutes played 608

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Exclusive: Amorim's Man Utd Transfer Budget Could be Boosted by £27m Deal Manchester United may claim a significant cash injection as Mason Greenwood is gaining widespread interest due to his form at Marseille

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 20-02-25.