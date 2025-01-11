Manchester United have asked for information on Wolves star Joao Gomes as they plot a potential move, according to Rudy Galetti on X.

Ruben Amorim is looking to strengthen his midfield, and the Brazilian could be the perfect player to compete with Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte, as Casemiro and Christian Eriksen's game time reduces. Gomes is a combative player, who is extremely comfortable on the ball, and has been linked with a move to Old Trafford previously.

Due to his importance, and Wolves' dangerous position at the bottom of the table, they may be very reluctant to let him go, however, due to United's poor league position, they may be looking to spend some big money during the January window.

Why Man United Need Gomes

The Red Devils are having a difficult season

Since Amorim's appointment at Old Trafford, there has been a slight improvement from Erik ten Hag's final days, especially in the difficult away games. Victory at the Etihad Stadium, and a well deserved draw at Anfield have been the standout results, but defeats to Bournemouth and Wolves have marred the positive results.

Currently sitting in 13th, United will be looking to secure, at the very least, a top 10 finish in the second half of the season.

If they are to improve, there are a number of positions they will need to improve on, including central midfield. With Casemiro being a shadow of his former self, and lacking the dynamism of a modern day midfielder, United are in desperate need of reinforcements. Joao Gomes, who is still very young at 23 and has been described as 'next level', would fit this role perfectly.

According to journalist Galetti, United are among the clubs to have recently asked for 'fresh info' on Gomes, although Wolves would only consider selling him for a 'huge offer'.

With a big squad rebuild set to occur, which includes Marcus Rashford among many others leaving, Joao Gomes would be a fantastic option for the Red Devils to bring in. Due to the stern competition, and the high price tag, Man United will need to act quickly and intelligently, something which they have failed to do in recent years.

Joao Gomes 2024/25 Statistics Appearances 19 Goals 2 Assists 1 Tackles per 90 3.3 Pass Accuracy 86.2%

All statistics correct via WhoScored- as of 10/01/2025.