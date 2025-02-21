Manchester United have made an enquiry about AC Milan defender Theo Hernandez ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Fichajes.

The Red Devils are reportedly looking to reinforce their left flank further after signing Patrick Dorgu in January and have identified Hernandez as a potential target.

The Frenchman will enter the final 12 months of his contract at San Siro in July and is expected to leave in the summer, with Milan open to offers for the 27-year-old.

United are preparing for a busy summer under Ruben Amorim, with the Portuguese manager targeting four signings to bolster his squad at Old Trafford.

According to Fichajes, United have been closely monitoring Hernandez’s situation in Italy and could be an ‘ideal’ destination for the Frenchman.

Milan are reportedly ‘already thinking’ about a replacement for the 27-year-old, who is likely to leave in the summer and end his six-year spell at San Siro.

Hernandez, praised as ‘one of the best full-backs in the world’ by Milan Reports, has been a regular under new boss Sergio Conceicao, playing every minute of Milan’s last three Serie A games.

The French international has made 34 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring four goals and providing five assists.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Hernandez joined Milan from Real Madrid in 2019, where he was limited to just 23 senior appearances.

United have dropped to 15th in the Premier League following their defeat to Tottenham Hotspur last weekend and will next face Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday.

The Red Devils remain one of the league’s lowest-scoring sides, with 28 goals in 25 games, and are believed to be targeting a striker to boost their struggling frontline.

According to The Athletic journalist Laurie Whitwell, United have scouted Ipswich Town forward Liam Delap this season and could receive a boost in their pursuit of the 22-year-old at the end of the campaign.

Theo Hernandez's AC Milan Stats (2024/25 Serie A) Games 21 Goals 3 Assists 2 Expected goals 2.0 Goal-creating actions 7 Minutes played 1,669

