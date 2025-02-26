Manchester United have reportedly made contact with the agents of RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba ahead of a summer move, according to reports - with the club having taken 'positive notes' on the young Frenchman after scouting him for the past few months.

Argentine star Lisandro Martinez is out injured for the long-term, and with Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof both out of contract in the summer, bringing a centre-back to the club is vital this summer if the Red Devils are to instill Ruben Amorim's three-back system perfectly - which Lukeba could be a part of.

Report: United Hold Talks With Lukeba's Agents, Transfer Fee Noted

The Red Devils will need defensive recruitments to solve their poor defensive record

The report by Sky Sports' Sacha Tavolieri states that Leipzig could be set for yet another sale in the summer transfer window, with the French defender likely to be the main star on his way out of the club - and the main interest in him lies from Premier League clubs.

Castello Lubeka's Bundesliga statistics - RB Leipzig squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 13 =16th Clearances Per Game 3.3 3rd Tackles Per Game 1.8 2nd Interceptions Per Game 0.8 =8th Match rating 6.91 6th

The former Lyon star has been performing at a high level, but he's added consistency to his game in recent months, and that has seen him labelled as a 'monster defender' and become a top target for a lot of clubs across Europe. At the age of just 22, he's got a lot of growing to do, and as a left-sided defender, he forms a rare profile that would be a huge coup for the Red Devils.

Scouts from the Old Trafford clubs have written 'positive reports' on Lukeba in recent months, and despite being injured for a few weeks earlier in the campaign, his return to action has seen the club keep three clean sheets in four games to bolster their chances of Champions League qualification. The eastern club currently sit just one point outside the Bundesliga's top four, ahead of clubs such as Stuttgart and Borussia Dortmund in the race for Europe, and that could see them trump the rest by the end of the campaign with just 11 games to go in the league.

However, that comes at a cost. Lukeba is vastly important to Leipzig, who have also housed defenders such as Josko Gvardiol and Ibrahima Konate in the past - and so interested clubs such as United have been warned that they will have to pay Lukeba's ~€90million (£75million) release clause if they wish to sign him.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Castello Lukeba has one cap for France's national team.

Contacts have already been established between United and Lukeba's representatives, though whether a deal can be done remains to be seen.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 25-02-25.

