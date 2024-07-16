Highlights Man United have enquired about Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah.

Tah is wanted by Bayern Munich, but no deal with Bayer has been reached yet.

The Red Devils held more talks for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

Manchester United have enquired about Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah, Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has reported.

The Red Devils have asked about Tah’s availability as Bayer are yet to reach an agreement with Bayern Munich over his move.

The Bavarians have identified Tah as a replacement for Man United target Matthijs de Ligt, who is expected to depart Germany this summer.

A first-time Bundesliga champion with Bayer, Tah is coming off an incredible season for Xabi Alonso’s side, helping the club finish undefeated in Germany.

Tah has been strongly linked with Bayern in recent days as new manager Vincent Kompany is expected to bring in multiple reinforcements ahead of his debut campaign.

The 28-year-old, who has been described as 'deceptively quick', could soon follow the likes of Hiroki Ito, Michael Olise, and Joao Palhinha to Allianz Arena as part of Bayern’s summer rebuild.

According to Plettenberg, Bayern and Tah reached a verbal agreement a while ago, but a deal with Bayer is yet to be reached, leaving the door open for Man United.

De Ligt Offer ‘Missing’

No agreement between clubs yet

Plettenberg, writing on X, suggests that United and Bayern are yet to reach an agreement over De Ligt’s deal – the Red Devils’ final offer ‘is still missing’.

A key target at centre-back for United, De Ligt is coming off a difficult season in Germany – he was in and out of Bayern’s starting lineup under Thomas Tuchel and made just 22 league appearances.

The 24-year-old is now allowed to leave Bayern two years after joining from Serie A giants Juventus – the Bavarians reportedly have concerns over his injury history and lack of pace.

Matthijs de Ligt Stats (Bundesliga 2023-24) Games 22 Goals 2 Pass completion 93.9 Aerials won per 90 2.65 Challenges lost per 90 0.32

Tah, meanwhile, enjoyed another stellar season at Bayer, making 31 appearances under Xabi Alonso in the Bundesliga and scoring four goals, his career high in a single league campaign.

The 28-year-old was a prominent figure in Germany’s Euro 2024 squad as he made four appearances for Die Mannschaft, totalling 321 minutes of action.

More Talks for Ugarte Held

The Red Devils are yet to make a decision

Man United have held further talks with Paris Saint-Germain over signing midfielder Manuel Ugarte this summer, Florian Plettenberg has reported via X.

The Red Devils have identified Ugarte as one of the options to play alongside Kobbie Mainoo next season, but are yet to step up in his pursuit.

Plettenberg suggests United are yet to make a final decision on whether to present an offer for Ugarte, who looks to leave Parc des Princes just 12 months after signing from Sporting Lisbon.

Ugarte struggled for playing time in some of the key matches of the season, despite gaining manager Luis Enrique’s trust early in the season and starting in the first four Ligue 1 matchdays.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 15-07-24.