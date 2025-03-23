Manchester United could look to complete a deal for one of England's best rising stars in the coming months - with Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford being the subject of an enquiry from Ruben Amorim's men. Trafford, 22, made his way into Thomas Tuchel's England squad for the current international break, and was selected ahead of Aaron Ramsdale for the 23-man match-day squad for the clash against Albania on Friday.

And after some outstanding performances for Burnley this season, he has garnered interest from the Premier League - with United especially interested in his services, with the Red Devils keen on bringing him back into the top-flight over the course of the summer transfer window.

Report: Man Utd 'Enquire' for James Trafford

The Burnley goalkeeper has been in fine form for the Clarets

The report by TBR Football understands that United have enquired about signing Trafford, with their goalkeeping department likely to get a makeover in the summer months.

James Trafford's career statistics - goalkeeping record by club Team Appearances Clean Sheets Bolton Wanderers 74 33 Burnley 65 28 Accrington Stanley 11 2 Manchester City u23 13 6 Manchester City u18 10 6

Andre Onana has been underwhelming for United in his time at Old Trafford, and with backup goalkeeper Altay Bayindir having barely featured in his time at the club, it means that Amorim could look to sign the England youngster in the summer months - with the club having asked Burnley about signing the stopper, with clubs previously being told that £30million gets the deal done.

United are open to bringing someone in to compete with Onana, especially with Bayindir being 'expected' to move back to Turkey in the transfer window. The club have done work on a number of different goalkeepers, with recruitment chiefs wanting to be aware of options in every department - and one of their goalkeeping choices is the £30million-rated former Manchester City youngster.

Newcastle United have been long-term admirers of Trafford and came close to landing him last summer - and although they remain keen, they are thought to be assessing their options which could open the door for United to sign the man that former boss Vincent Kompany labelled as an 'outstanding' goalkeeper.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: James Trafford has 34 caps for England's youth teams.

Trafford has broken multiple records in his short career; landing the most clean sheets in a season in Bolton Wanderers history after a loan spell there in 2023, winning the under-21 European Championship with England without conceding a single goal that summer, and only conceding 11 goals in 38 games, it's the lowest tally of any English league side ever at this stage in a campaign.

