Manchester United are among the clubs to have made contact over a move for Lyon attacker Rayan Cherki in the remaining days of the window.

The Red Devils have reportedly approached Cherki’s representatives about a possible move to Old Trafford as they look to replace some of their attacking talent in the final days of the January transfer window.

Cherki is thought to be available for departure this month and is being targeted by several Premier League clubs, with Liverpool also monitoring his situation.

According to reports, Lyon have a verbal agreement in place with Cherki, under which the club would allow him to leave if they receive an offer worth €22.5m (£19m).

Man Utd Eye Rayan Cherki Deal

Among the clubs interested in the 21-year-old

According to Gozo, Man United are firmly among the clubs to have made enquiries in recent hours regarding Cherki, as they seek to reinforce their attack in January.

The Red Devils are expecting winger Antony’s departure to Real Betis, while Alejandro Garnacho could also leave amid growing interest from Napoli and Chelsea.

Cherki, described as ‘one of the most skilful players on Earth’, has been a key player for Lyon this season, scoring five goals and registering eight assists in 22 appearances across all competitions.

Lyon’s precarious financial situation means that they are banned from making new signings in January and must offload players to avoid further complications, including the risk of relegation to Ligue 2.

The French giants must reportedly find €175m (£147.7m) to balance the books before the end of the season, and Cherki’s departure would provide a significant boost to their budget, as the 21-year-old is one of the club’s most valuable assets.

Rayan Cherki's Lyon Stats (2024/25 Ligue 1) Games 14 Goals 3 Assists 3 Expected goals 1.9 Expected assisted goals 4.6 Minutes played 823

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 22-01-25.