Joshua Zirkzee hasn't had the best start to life at Manchester United after his summer signing from Serie A side Bologna in the summer - but despite reports suggesting that he could be on his way out of the club, Sky journalist Florian Plettenberg has stated that his sale is 'absolutely not an option' for Red Devils chiefs, with the club set to bank on his potential in the coming months and years.

The Dutch striker only joined United in mid-July, but he has registered just two assists and one goal in his 13 games for the club in the process. His solo strike came on his Premier League debut in a late 1-0 win over Fulham in the top-flight's curtain raiser, whilst he did register an assist for the club on Sunday - albeit it was in vain as United fell to a late loss against West Ham United in the capital. But despite his lack of game time, Plettenberg has stated that United have no interest in seeing the Dutchman depart.

Man Utd Selling Zirkzee 'Absolutely Not an Option'

The striker hasn't had a great start to United life but there is trust in his talents

Plettenberg stated on his X (formerly Twitter) account that he had it confirmed to him that the departure of Zirkzee was 'absolutely not an option' for the Red Devils - despite his slow start to life in the north west.

Joshua Zirkzee's Serie A statistics - Bologna squad ranking, 2024/25 season Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 34 2nd Goals 11 1st Assists 4 2nd Shots Per Game 2.5 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.5 1st Match rating 7.03 1st

The 23-year-old is still wanted by United, whilst from Zirkzee's point of view, he is also determined to stay and fight for his place at Old Trafford, having only joined just over three months ago for £37million. And, with his contract still valid for five years plus the club's option to extend by a further year once his deal expires in June 2029, they will look to utilise his potential for the long-term. Plettenberg said:

"Confirmed once again that a departure of Joshua Zirkzee is absolutely not an option. Manchester United want to keep him. "23 y/o striker is also determined to stay and prove himself. Contract valid until 2029 + 1. "He was substituted in the 79th minute against West Ham."

He's struggled to get firing for quite some time, recording just four starts from nine in the Premier League, alongside two from three in the Europa League - and reports had suggested that he could be on his way out of Old Trafford due to his meddling form whilst also losing his place to Rasmus Hojlund in the starting XI.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joshua Zirkzee has one goal in five caps for the Netherlands national team.

But despite only making a late appearance at the London Stadium, he will stay and prove himself to club chiefs, who could see United slip as far as 16th in the Premier League table by next weekend.

