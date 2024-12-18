Manchester United are targeting Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams as a potential replacement for Marcus Rashford in the summer transfer window, according to Fichajes.

The Red Devils have reportedly made an initial bid for the Spanish international to secure him for 2025 amid growing uncertainty over Rashford’s future at Old Trafford.

The English winger has revealed he is ‘ready for a new challenge’ after being left out of Ruben Amorim’s squad for the Manchester derby and is now expected to depart next year, despite penning a new United contract in July 2023.

According to Fichajes, the search for Rashford’s replacement has led the Red Devils to focus on Williams, who has a release clause of £48m (€58m).

United are likely to face competition for the 'genuinely astonishing' 22-year-old, with European heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona also keeping tabs on his development in Bilbao.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Williams has managed two goals and five assists in 22 appearances in all competitions this season.

Williams has had an impressive year for club and country, finishing as La Liga’s joint-top assister for 2023/24 and helping Spain win the Euros in July.

The rapid forward has emerged as one of the most promising wingers in Europe in recent years and was linked with a Bilbao departure in the summer.

Arsenal were among the clubs most strongly linked with Williams, while Barcelona also reportedly showed interest before the season.

Man United could be in for an action-packed January transfer window, with the likes of Rashford, Christian Eriksen and Antony among the possible departures.

The Red Devils are also expected to welcome new faces and have placed their focus on a new left-sided defender and central midfielder, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

A new arrival up front could largely depend on their sales, including Rashford, whose departure would free up significant wages for a new star at Old Trafford.

According to Capology, the 27-year-old is one of the top earners at United, pocketing around £300,000 per week.

Related Mark Goldbridge Reacts to 'Huge News' Out of Man Utd Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford could be sold in the near future, and Mark Goldbridge has reacted to the news.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 18-12-24.