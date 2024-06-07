Highlights Manchester United are considering Gareth Southgate as their next boss, post EURO 2024.

Ten Hag's future is uncertain as the club prioritise Southgate, delaying their decision.

United are also exploring other options like Thomas Tuchel, Thomas Frank, Mauricio Pochettino, and Roberto De Zerbi.

Erik ten Hag's wait to find out whether he will become Manchester United boss next season continues to drag on as we enter pre-season territory - but reports have stated that a reason for the Red Devils' delay is that club chiefs massively appreciate Gareth Southgate, with a move in line for the Three Lions boss after EURO 2024.

Southgate will lead his men into battle for the fourth tournament running; having reached the World Cup semi-final in his first major tournament, the final in the previous European Championships, and a quarter-final exit to France in his third attempt in Qatar. Fans are quietly confident of a tournament win this time around, but it could be Southgate's last rodeo as England boss - with United keen on making a move after the tournament in Germany, according to the Independent.

Gareth Southgate: Manchester United Latest

The England boss could be on the move to Old Trafford

The report states that United's priority choice being Southgate is one factor that is complicating Ten Hag's future, with INEOS 'intent' on their first huge decision in the owner's driving seat being the correct call. United chiefs have undertaken a huge review on their current managerial situation, and that means that the club aren't willing to be rushed into a move for either a new boss or keeping the Dutchman.

Ten Hag himself is pushing for clarity over his future, and the former Ajax man could even leave the Red Devils by mutual consent. That leaves open the genuine chance of announcing a new manager dragging on for weeks, with EURO 2024 being Southgate's only focus at present.

Southgate is the hierarchy's number one choice to become boss, but with the Three Lions boss being unwilling to enter talks until at least July should England be knocked out at group stage level, that is a huge factor for INEOS to consider.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Southgate oversaw England's first final since 1966 - making him and Sir Alf Ramsey the only managers to have managed a final with the Three Lions.

United, as a result, have naturally considered other avenues including the likes of Thomas Tuchel and Brentford boss Thomas Frank, alongside Mauricio Pochettino and Roberto De Zerbi who both left their Premier League roles at the end of the top-flight season. Frank has impressed bosses and Pochettino has been on United's shortlist for years - though the key factor is that none of the quartet have 'completely persuaded' Old Trafford bosses that they are the man for the role.

Tuchel, it is thought, has fallen down the pecking order due to differences in the outlook of the club due to United's willingness to build long-term; something Tuchel may not be able to offer despite a more probably chance of a rise in short-term success.

Erik ten Hag's Premier League statistics - Manchester United divisional ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 18 =6th Losses 14 =7th Goals scored 57 =9th Goals conceded 58 =5th xG 61.13 11th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 07/06/2024

All things considered, this has given Ten Hag more time, and though he wishes to stay, his exit via mutual consent has not been ruled out. United's new chiefs have worked with Southgate in the past and having culturally changed the England squad, he could well fix United's off-field issues that have burned on for years.

Southgate Could Relish Club Management

The England boss has already managed in the Premier League

Southgate's only managerial job at club level was when he was at Middlesbrough. Managing the Teeside outfit from the beginning of the 2006/07 season until the early stretches of the 2009/10 campaign, he achieved two mid-table finishes with 'Boro', before crashing to relegation in 2008/09, and despite a strong start to the following campaign, he him relieved of his duties.

But having been called 'underappreciated' by French boss Didier Deschamps, Southgate has honed his craft with England over the past couple of seasons and with his experiences with the Three Lions, he could well propel them back to the top four.

