Highlights Manchester United have reportedly made a 'huge offer' for Xavi Simons after his impressive EURO 2024 performances.

Simons, a talented midfielder, has been in footballing circles since a young age and is now attracting United's attention.

United's potential move for Simons may complicate tactics due to similarities with fellow Dutchman, Joshua Zirkzee.

Netherlands prodigy Xavi Simons' efforts at EURO 2024 have backed up the notion that he can prove his talents on the big stage, after shining at club football level over the past two seasons - and it could reportedly tempt Manchester United into making a move for his services, with the Old Trafford club thought to have submitted a 'huge offer' to land the talent.

Simons played a key role for his country this summer, starring and featuring in all of their European Championship games, whilst recording three assists and a superb strike against England in the process. It's seen media interest rise in the young star, and with his Paris Saint-Germain future in doubt, clubs have been linked with his services. And that has led to Italian outlet Gazzetta to claim that United have made a 'huge bid' for his services amid the uncertainty of his club career.

Man Utd 'Make Huge Offer' for Xavi Simons

The creative midfielder is on the Red Devils' shortlist

The report states that Simons is under contract at PSG after spending the previous season on loan at RB Leipzig, though he does not 'excite' Luis Enrique as the Spanish boss looks ahead on how to build and craft his squad in the French capital over the summer.

Xavi Simons' Bundesliga statistics - RB Leipzig squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 8 3rd Assists 11 1st Key Passes Per Game 2.5 1st Through Balls Per Game 0.3 1st Dribbles Per Game 2.6 1st Match rating 7.58 1st

As a result, United have reportedly come in with a 'huge offer' for his services, and amid their move for fellow Dutchman Joshua Zirkzee, their potential partnership has been labelled as a 'tulip couple'. However, it's thought that with their respective positions and characteristics, they would perhaps "step on each other's toes" in terms of tactical outlook should Simons make the move to Old Trafford, given that Zirkzee plays as an auxiliary forward and Simons plays as an advanced midfielder.

Erik ten Hag is bringing a Dutch contingency to Manchester this summer, with Zirkzee undergoing his medical on Friday, Matthijs de Ligt reportedly only wanting to talk to the Red Devils if he makes the move from Bayern Munich, alongside the appointments of club legend Ruud van Nistelrooy and Rene Hake in their backroom staff.

United Could Properly Unlock Simons' Potential

The midfielder's career is starting to burst into life

Simons, despite being just 21 years of age, has been in footballing circles for quite some time. Having been in an advert for Nike at the age of 13, he has been dubbed as a wonderkid for quite some time and had over two million Instagram followers by the age of just 16. His move to PSG from Barcelona as a 16-year-old caused intrigue in how his career would pan out, making his debut at the age of just 17 for the Ligue 1 outfit.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Simons scored his first competitive goal for Netherlands in the EURO 2024 semi-final vs England, with his only other goal coming in a friendly win over Iceland in June.

However, with first-team chances lacking at the Parc des Princes, he signed for PSV Eindhoven at the start of the 2022-23 season; and it was his time back in his homeland where he blossomed, scoring 19 goals in just 34 Eredivisie games to firmly put his name on the map in terms of a professional career. PSG did sign him back as part of a buy-back clause, and he was subsequently loaned to RB Leipzig last season where he shone again with ten goals in 43 games for the German outfit - leading to him being called a 'superstar' ahead of this summer's tournament.

There is evidently talent there with Simons and at the age of just 21, he has time to develop - but with United having all but signed Zirkzee alongside boasting Bruno Fernandes as their star player, where Simons would fit in remains a mystery and as a result, a deal may not be on the cards for now.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 14-07-24.