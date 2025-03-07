Manchester United have moved on from their interest in Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier despite concerns over Andre Onana, according to TEAMtalk.

The Red Devils are considering making a move for a new shot-stopper this summer after a series of errors from Cameroon international Onana this season, which has left Ruben Amorim questioning his long-term future at the club.

But one player who won't come in to replace him is Elland Road star Meslier, with the club having moved on from their interest in him after tracking him for several years.

Man Utd Move on From Meslier

Questionable performances make chiefs look elsewhere

Meslier burst on to the scene in English football during a loan spell from Lorient with Leeds, before putting pen-to-paper on a permanent deal. The Frenchman was considered a 'phenomenal' talent and someone who would be a regular in the top-flight for years to come.

But he lost his form two seasons ago and was dropped for the run-in as Leeds were relegated to the Championship, where he was then reinstalled as number one by Daniel Farke.

The German has since called Meslier "the best in the league" in the Championship, but despite the Whites being three points clear at the top of the division currently there are question marks about his long-term future after some poor performances.

Illan Meslier's Leeds Stats (2024/25 Championship) Games 35 Goals conceded 22 Clean sheets 20 Minutes played 3150

Those errors and performances mean Man Utd chiefs have now moved on with their interest in the 25-year-old shot-stopper, and they will instead target the likes of James Trafford or Joan Garcia for the goalkeeper department.

GIVEMESPORT sources have also been informed that Porto star Diogo Costa is a top target to come in as the new number one should the club opt to move on from Onana, although it's believed to be very difficult for the club to find a buyer.

Leeds are also said to be eyeing a potential replacement for Meslier should they earn promotion to the top-flight, with the 49ers expected to spend in the transfer market to build a Premier League squad if they go up.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 06/03/2025.