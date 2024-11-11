Manchester United have made contact with Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah's representatives over a potential deal next summer, when the player will be available on a free transfer, according to Fichajes.

Tah enjoyed an exceptional 2023/24 season, making 48 appearances and scoring six goals across all competitions, as Leverkusen went unbeaten in the Bundesliga, putting an end to Bayern Munich's lengthy dominance. This impressive campaign, along with his start to the new season, has inevitably sparked interest from clubs looking to snap him up for free when his contract expires next summer.

United and Barcelona are said to be the two potential suitors displaying the most interest, and have both made contact with the German's camp about acquiring his services. The Red Devils are likely to lose Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof in eight months' time when their respective deals come to an end, and have identified Tah - described as a 'one-man wall' with 96.47% passing by the official Bundesliga website - as an ideal cost-effective replacement for the duo.

United Make Approach for Tah

They face competition from Barcelona

Developing through Hamburg's academy, Tah established himself at Leverkusen after joining die Schwarzroten in 2015. Having now made 370 appearances for the Western German club, leading Xabi Alonso's side to their first ever Bundesliga title last season, his lengthy spell at the BayArena could be set to come to an end.

Fichajes report that his agent has confirmed that no new deal with Leverkusen will materialise, and that United and Barcelona are expected to battle it out to land the 28-year-old. It had been suggested in the summer during the north-west outfit's pursuit of Matthijs de Ligt that they could pivot from the Dutchman to the 'more affordable' Tah, but ultimately this didn't come to fruition.

Now, the FA Cup winners could look to add the Germany international to their central defensive cohort involving De Ligt. Maguire hasn't been offered a new deal, while Lindelof is also likely to leave and is being eyed by AC Milan.

The exit of these two players will leave a gaping hole at the heart of United's defence, and they deem Tah - described as 'one of the best defenders in Germany' - a smart way to replace the duo, which would save financial resources for strengthening other areas of their squad.

Tah's Bundesliga Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 31 Goals 4 Pass Accuracy 94.4% Progressive Passes Per 90 4.55 Tackles Per 90 0.65 Interceptions Per 90 0.79 Clearances Per 90 3.32 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 2.12

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 11/11/2024