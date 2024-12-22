Manchester United are pushing to sign Rosenborg wonderkid Sverre Nypan, with the Red Devils looking to persuade the Norwegian youngster to join the club in January, according to TBR Football.

Nypan has enjoyed an impressive 2024 season thus far, netting eight goals in 30 appearances across all competitions for Rosenborg. As a result of this form, he's subsequently attracting interest from a host of clubs throughout Europe, with the aforementioned United, as well as Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and others all tracking his progress.

GMS sources revealed earlier this week that United boss Ruben Amorim is 'making progress' in the pursuit of Nypan, with talks with his representatives intensifying in recent days. TBR Football support this, and claim that Roseborg are looking for £10 million for the 18-year-old.

United Looking to Secure Deal for Nypan

Rosenborg want £10m

Developing through Rosenborg's academy, Nypan burst onto the scene in 2022, becoming the youngest player to play for the Norwegian giants, and has been compared to West Ham's Lucas Paqueta. Despite only turning 18 last week, the starlet has already amassed 60 senior appearances, and looks set to make the step-up to one of Europe's top divisions in 2025.

A plethora of clubs throughout the continent have monitored his development, but TBR Football report that United are the front-runners to land Nypan, having tracked the player since he was 14, and having laid the groundwork for securing the deal for some time. Rosenborg expect to make £10 million for the player, although they will facilitate a move to Nypan's preferred destination.

Amorim is looking to build a long-term project at Old Trafford, and believes the acquisition of talented young players is a pivotal aspect of achieving this. The Portuguese has identified Nypan as someone who can develop into becoming a core member of his team moving forward, and is eager to make the deal happen in January.

A rangy midfielder capable of scoring goals, the Norway under-21 international could be the heir to Bruno Fernandes' creative throne in the north-west long-term, and it's believed that United are keen to sign the player imminently so that he can learn from the Portuguese playmaker.

Nypan's Eliteserien Statistics 2024 Appearances 28 Goals 8 Assists 6 Shots Per 90 2.39 Fouls Drawn Per 90 1.07

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 21/12/2024