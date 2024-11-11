Manchester United have enquired about Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku ahead of a potential move in the January transfer window, according to L’Equipe.

The Red Devils are expected to welcome new signings at the turn of the year to support Ruben Amorim’s start at Old Trafford and have reportedly earmarked their Premier League rivals' star as a target.

According to L’Equipe, Nkunku, who earns £300,000 per week, is unhappy with his playing time at Chelsea under Enzo Maresca, and United could capitalise on his unfortunate situation at Stamford Bridge by securing a move for him in early 2025.

The 'phenomenal' Frenchman, labelled 'one of the best finishers', has been limited to just one Premier League start this season, despite featuring heavily in both the Carabao Cup and Conference League, where he has scored nine goals.

Reports from France claim he is already considering his future at Stamford Bridge, despite joining the Blues only 15 months ago from RB Leipzig on a six-year contract.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Nkunku has played just 162 minutes of Premier League football this season, scoring once in his 10 appearances under Maresca.

According to L’Equipe, Chelsea may be open to Nkunku’s permanent departure as soon as January, given the depth of attacking talent Maresca has at his disposal this season.

The Blues have been enjoying Nicolas Jackson’s rise early in the season, while Cole Palmer has also continued his impressive form into 2024/25 after a stellar debut campaign at Stamford Bridge.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea would be willing to negotiate a deal for Nkunku with rivals Man United, who are reportedly keen to welcome the French forward in January.

Several other clubs are also believed to be closely monitoring Nkunku’s situation at Stamford Bridge, meaning United could face competition for his signature in early 2025.

Since joining the Blues in summer 2023, Nkunku has been restricted to just 21 appearances and 593 minutes in the Premier League, scoring four goals. He was also on the bench for Chelsea’s 1-1 draw with Arsenal on Sunday.

Christopher Nkunku's Chelsea Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 10 Starts 1 Goals 1 Assists 0 Expected goals 1.7 Minutes played 162

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 11-11-24.