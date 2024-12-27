Manchester United have made an offer to Paris Saint-Germain full-back Nuno Mendes as they look to persuade him to move to Old Trafford, according to Fabrice Hawkins.

The Reds are desperate to strengthen their squad in the new year to give manager Ruben Amorim a chance to implement his 3-4-3 system, after losing five of his first ten games as manager since replacing Erik Ten Hag.

Left wing-back has emerged as a priority position to bolster and Portugal star Mendes, who has been described as 'world-class' has been identified as a leading target for INEOS and Amorim.

The 22-year-old is currently contracted to the French champions until 2026 and according to French journalist Hawkins, negotiations over a renewal have now come to a standstill.

That situation means that as things stand, Mendes "wants to leave" PSG and Man Utd have made their move by making an offer to the player and his representatives about a move to the Premier League.

The offer is one that the player is considering, and it's expected that other clubs will position themselves to try and sign him too should he fail to agree terms with his current side.

PSG are however still hopeful of finding an agreement with the former Sporting CP defender, who has worked under Amorim previously, and are not considering a sale in the January window at this stage.

Should he reach the summer without new terms being agreed that may change however, with PSG having already been burnt after losing Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer last summer to Real Madrid. The summer window would represent the last chance for the Parisians to cash in and make some money on their star man.