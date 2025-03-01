Manchester United are prepared to use Rasmus Hojlund as a makeweight in a deal to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen who is keen on joining the club, according to Italian outlet CalcioMercato.

Hojlund's disappointing form has been a major issue for the Red Devils, who are eager to bring a proven goalscorer to Old Trafford this summer. The 22-year-old Danish frontman has managed just two goals in 22 Premier League games this season.

Internal figures reportedly have sympathy for the Dane because he's shouldering the goalscoring burden of one of world football's most scrutinized clubs, per The Daily Mail. But patience is running out amid a calamitous season and the expectation of a huge summer rebuild.

Osimhen has a proven track record of producing impressive goalscoring numbers consistently, reaching 14 goals in 19 Turkish Super Lig games since joining Galatasaray on loan from Napoli last summer. Ruben Amorim is crying out for a prolific number nine to spearhead his side, and the Nigerian fits the bill, especially if there's no chance of a reunion with the Portuguese's former Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres.

Manchester United Willing To Use Hojlund In Deal For Osimhen

The Nigerian is open to joining the Red Devils