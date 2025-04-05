Manchester United have got the ball rolling ahead of a busy summer transfer window by reportedly making an 'official' offer for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, according to Turkish journalist Arda Ozkurt.

The Red Devils are expected to be on the hunt for a new number nine this summer amid goalscoring issues plaguing Ruben Amorim's side this season. Rasmus Hojlund has managed just three goals in 25 Premier League games, while Joshua Zirkzee has turned out to be more of a number 10.

Osimhen is set to be available this summer due to an untenable relationship with parent club Napoli, joining Turkish outfit Galatasaray on loan for the season. The Nigerian frontman has been in inspired form at RAMS Park but could be on his way to the English top flight once the campaign concludes.

Manchester United Make Their Move For Osimhen

The Red Devils face competition for the prolific forward

Manchester United's offer for Osimhen is undisclosed, but Fabrizio Romano reported in January that his release clause would be worth around €75-80 million (£63.8-68 million) this summer. He will have a year left on his contract, which will likely be considered, especially with the player eager to leave Napoli permanently.

Osimhen has also attracted interest from Barcelona, Liverpool, and Paris Saint-Germain, while Arsenal has also made an offer. He could still yet stay at Galatasaray, and the Turkish giants are 'ready to make sacrifices' to reach his transfer fee. But a move to the Premier League could be appealing to the Turkish Super Lig's current top scorer.

The 26-year-old has bagged 28 goals in 32 games across competitions this season and led the line superbly for Okan Buruk's side. He's been consistent throughout his time at RAMS Park and was also a revelation at Napoli before their relationship soured and could be a crucial acquisition for Amorim.

Victor Osimhen Stats (Turkish Super Lig 2024-25) Appearances: 22 Goals: 20 Expected Goals (xG): 18.06 Scoring Frequency (in minutes): 86min Goals per Game 0.9 Total Duels Won 5.3 (54%)

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Victor Osimhen won the Serie A Golden Boot in 2022-23 (26 Goals)

The 41-cap Nigeria international, a player Jose Mourinho deems 'world-class', has plenty of experience to take on talismanic responsibilities at Old Trafford, where the club is desperate for a reliable goalscorer. Amorim worked wonders with a similar frontman, Viktor Gyokeres, at Sporting CP, and GIVEMESPORT sources indicate that Osimhen is his 'dream' signing.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 05/04/2025.