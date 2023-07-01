As things stand, David de Gea is technically a free agent after his contract with Manchester United expired on July 1.

The Spanish goalkeeper was expected to sign a new contract with the Red Devils, despite another topsy-turvy campaign at Old Trafford.

United’s longest-serving and highest-paid player, De Gea was reportedly asked to reduce his £375,000-a-week wages to £200,000 a week.

However, this offer was subsequently pulled by the club due to Erik ten Hag’s desire to bring in a new first-choice goalkeeper.

This is according to The Sun, who understand that Man Utd have made an ‘outrageous demand’ to De Gea, hours before his wedding to long-term partner Edurne.

What is Man Utd's 'outragous demand' to De Gea?

So, what exactly is this outrageous demand?

Well, despite the fact his contract has now expired and Man Utd are actively looking at other options, De Gea has been asked not to join another club, the report states.

The Sun’s Neil Custis adds that United are effectively asking the 32-year-old to hang around just in case they’re unable to find - and then sign - a new number one within their transfer budget.

Rio Ferdinand slams United's treatment of De Gea

A shoddy way to treat one of the club’s best players of recent years? Former United star Rio Ferdinand certainly believes so.

"It's a funny situation. Whether you think David de Gea is good enough for Manchester United anymore is up for debate,” the legendary defender said on his YouTube channel FIVE, per the Daily Mail. "But he's been an unreal servant to this football club. 12 years he's been at this club, similar to what I was at this club. Player of the year, four or five times in that time been phenomenal.

"At times, he's been the best player at the club. And in a few of those years, had moments where it didn't go well. Lost a bit of form at times. Maybe lost confidence, but, in the main, served the club remarkably well. He's an outstanding professional.

"He's never brought the club an ounce of trouble. Never brought the club into disrepute. He's an outstanding professional and a great character. He's one of the boys.

"There's a lot of people calling for him to leave. They want to go and get a new goalkeeper and evolve that position. That's all understandable and fair. Everyone's entitled to an opinion.

"Erik ten Hag, at the end of the day, has a certain type of goalkeeper that he wants and if David de Gea isn't that goalkeeper than David De Gea has to hold his hands up and say you know what, I've had a great run here, I love it here but if the manager doesn't want me I've got to go or I'm going to be No. 2.

"I'm just a little bit gutted with how the club have handled this. It comes down to communication. I think Manchester United need to learn from this. They have made mistakes before with big players leaving the club in the past.

"Big players have left the club feeling like they've not been treated well. No one has the divine right to leave a club on their own terms but you want your players - especially the ones that have been there a long time and served the club well - to leave with a nice taste in their mouth.”

Who will be Man Utd’s first-choice goalkeeper in 2023-24?

It seems increasingly unlikely that De Gea will be United’s No. 1 at the start of the 2023-24 season, although not impossible.

Man Utd are planning face-to-face talks with De Gea following his wedding this week, according to ESPN.

ESPN also reported this week that United are stepped up their interest in Inter Milan ‘keeper Andre Onana.

The Red Devils are expected to submit a formal offer following talks with the former Cameroon international’s representatives.