Highlights Mazraoui and De Ligt likely to join Man United with "progress being made" according to Florian Plettenberg.

Personal terms agreed with both players, negotiations underway with Bayern Munich.

Sander Berge has been targeted as a midfield addition, with a deal for Manuel Ugarte stalling.

Manchester United are making progress in their pursuit to sign Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs De Ligt this summer, according to Florian Plettenberg.

The Red Devils have been pushing to add the Bayern Munich duo to their squad for weeks but deals have stalled over a final transfer fee, while the club also need to make sales before they can push ahead with more signings after already bringing in Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee this summer.

With the Premier League opener against Fulham less than a week away fans have begun to get uneasy about the prospects of the squad, but in a new update INEOS seem to be closing in on a deal to bring in two of Erik Ten Hag's top targets for the window.

Progress Being Made in Double Deal

Both players have agreed personal terms

According to Sky Sports Germany journalist Plettenberg, there is belief that both defenders will join Manchester United before the end of the transfer window despite the ongoing delays with the deal.

The Reds continue to push to get a deal done and Bayern Munich are open to selling, with "positive and ongoing negotiations" between the clubs underway. While no deals have been finalised yet, "progress is being made"

United could now push ahead with a deal for the Morocco star after entering advanced talks with West Ham to sell Aaron Wan-Bissaka, with the clubs looking to finalise a deal for the 26-year-old today. Mazraoui has been seen as the direct replacement for the former Crystal Palace star, but needed to sell him first before they were able to make an official move. INEOS have already tabled a double bid for the Bayern duo according to David Ornstein, but it was rejected to the surprise of the players' representatives.

Matthijs de Ligt Stats (Bundesliga 2023-24) Games 22 Goals 2 Pass completion 93.9 Aerials won per 90 2.65 Challenges lost per 90 0.32

Manchester United in Talks for Sander Berge

Ten Hag wants new midfield options

As well as the double defensive additions that are being targeted at Old Trafford, Erik Ten Hag is also keen to bolster his midfield options.

Paris Saint-Germain star Manuel Ugarte has been the priority target all summer, but a discrepancy in valuation between the clubs has seen club chiefs move on to alternative targets including Burnley star Sander Berge.

The Norwegian star sees a move to M16 as a dream and could earn £100,000 per-week, but the Clarets are holding out for £30million to let him leave. United are reportedly preparing a £25million bid, including add-ons, but it remains to be seen if that is enough to get him out of Turf Moor.

