Highlights Manchester United are likely to provide clarity on Erik ten Hag's future by week's end.

Morten Hjulmand remains a key target, with his arrival expected to be impacted by United's midfield outgoings.

Hjulmand offers robust midfield abilities, where he can bolster United's young, talented midfield.

Manchester United are expected to give more clarity as to whether Erik ten Hag will be in the managerial hotseat by the end of the week, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed - but his future won't complicate a potential deal for proposed target Morten Hjulmand of Sporting Lisbon.

The Red Devils are preparing for a huge rebuild this summer under new owners INEOS, with steps already being taken in the background via the staff signings of Jason Wilcox, Omar Berrada and more - with Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial already being waved off in terms of the playing staff. Ten Hag remains at the helm though that could change in the coming days; and if he does stay, signings will be made in the rebuild. But regardless of his future, Hjulmand remains a target.

Morten Hjulmand: Transfer News Latest

The Danish midfielder is not short of suitors

GIVEMESPORT told you earlier in the season that United 'remained admirers' of Hjulmand, alongside Barcelona - and other reports stated that although Sporting are aware of the interest, they could offer him the captaincy next season in a bid to stay in the Portuguese capital.

Hjulmand does have a contract that runs until 2028, which could prove costly for the Red Devils having been priced at £69million before - and at the age of just 24, it is likely that the Portuguese champions will demand a big fee for his services.

Hjulmand "Is a Key Priority Target"

United chiefs seem to know who they want in midfield

Clarity over Ten Hag's future is expected by the end of the week, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Prior to the win over Manchester City in the FA Cup final, there was a general expectation that the Dutchman would leave in the days following the game having endured a horror season on the pitch but their shock win over their local rivals has turned the tide, in which the decision to part ways with the Dutchman has been delayed. Transfer plans are continuing regardless of who the new manager is, and they will not be impacted by the decision to either keep or get rid of Ten Hag in the coming days.

And one target that is on United's radar, according to GIVEMESPORT sources, is Hjulmand. The Denmark international has two friendly games to play for his country this week ahead of a gruelling summer at EURO 2024, where he will be a key player for the Scandinavian outfit in their group with England, Serbia and Slovenia.

Morten Hjulmand's Primeira Liga statistics - Sporting Lisbon squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 30 7th Minutes Played 2,204 5th Average Passes Per Game 46.4 4th Tackles Per Game 2 1st Interceptions Per Game 0.7 2nd Match rating 6.88 9th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 03/06/2024

It is so far unclear as to how easy it would be to progress with a deal for his services, though it is thought to be likely that United will have to wait on the situation before making a move for the 24-year-old, who has been described as a 'natural leader' by writer Zach Lowy.

Hjulmand's arrival is likely to be impacted by any departures, with United having to address their midfield outgoings in the form of Sofyan Amrabat, Casemiro and Christian Eriksen who are all likely to depart in the coming fortnight, per various reports.

Manchester United's Midfield Could Take Shape

The Red Devils are in the process of rebuilding their team

Hjulmand would offer a robust nature to United's engine room. As per FBref, the midfielder ranks in the top 4 per cent in the Primeira Liga for short passes completed, the top 10 per cent for midfielders in terms of dribblers tackled, and with there goals from central midfield, he certainly knows where the net is.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Hjulmand has four goals and four assists in 49 games for Sporting Lisbon

Alongside Kobbie Mainoo, Mason Mount, Scott McTominay and Bruno Fernandes, he could form a strong midfield quintet and with potentially another incoming to go alongside them, United's midfield would be transformed into a young set of stars who have all shown capabilities on the big stage.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.