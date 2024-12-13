Manchester United are preparing to sell winger Antony after the season, with plans for the Brazilian’s departure 'already underway', according to the Mirror journalist David McDonnell.

Antony has struggled to impress new boss Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford, making just two appearances since he took over in November, and is now heading for the exit door in 2025.

United, who paid Ajax a whopping £86m for the 24-year-old in 2022, are reportedly expected to make a significant loss with his possible departure next year and are eyeing nowhere near the amount they splashed out on the Brazilian two years ago - the Mail report he could go for as little as £23m.

According to the Mirror, plans are already underway to ensure Antony’s swift departure in 2025, alongside the likes of Marcus Rashford, Casemiro, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, who all reportedly face uncertain futures under Amorim.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Antony has made eight appearances in all competitions this term, two of which were starts, scoring once in 255 minutes of action.

Reports about Rashford’s potential exit have surfaced this week, claiming that United are unhappy with the 27-year-old’s performances and off-field behaviour.

The Red Devils could be looking to cash in on their academy graduate for just £40m next year and are thought to be open to his departure as soon as January.

Five more players – Victor Lindelof, Christian Eriksen, Jonny Evans, Harry Maguire and Tom Heaton – are also likely to depart in 2025, given that their contracts expire at the end of the season.

However, United could face a difficult task in offloading some of their high earners, including Antony, who earns £200,000 per week and still has two-and-a-half years remaining on his contract.

GIVEMESPORT reported this week that Antony and teammate Christian Eriksen could be sold in January with the pair not being seen as being key to Amorim's future plans.

According to Capology, the Brazilian is United’s fifth-biggest earner, with only Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford and Mason Mount pocketing more.

United are languishing 13th in the Premier League ahead of Sunday’s derby with Manchester City, having suffered consecutive defeats to Nottingham Forest and Arsenal last week.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 13-12-24.