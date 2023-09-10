Highlights The Manchester Derby is a historic and competitive rivalry between Manchester United and Manchester City, with both clubs vying for top honours in domestic and European football.

United has historically been the more successful club, with more wins in the head-to-head matchup and a greater trophy haul, but City has closed the gap in recent years, thanks in part to Sheikh Mansour's takeover.

The derby has produced some iconic moments, such as Denis Law's back-heel winner for City in 1974, Michael Owen's last-minute goal for United in 2009, and City's 6-1 victory at Old Trafford in 2011, which signaled a changing of the guard in Manchester.

The Manchester Derby is one of the fiercest and most competitive rivalries in the world as two of England’s most successful clubs compete for the top honours in domestic and European football.

From angry feuds and full-blooded challenges to last-minute winners and derby day thrashings, there’s little love lost between city rivals Manchester United and Manchester City.

Although large sections of both United and City fans currently view Liverpool as their main rivals, the friction between the two Manchester clubs intensified as football became tribal in the 1960s. The rivalry has since been strengthened with City’s emergence as one of the top sides in the country.

So, join GIVEMESPORT as we explore some of the key talking points in the long-running rivalry, including all the information you need to know about the history of the fixture, the head-to-head record between the two clubs and the most iconic derbies over the years.

History Of The Rivalry

The rivalry between the two clubs was forged back in Victorian times by virtue of their close proximity - but has arguably never been more fiercely competitive than it is now with both teams competing at the top of the Premier League.

Back before the Second World War, many football supporters in Manchester followed United one week and City the next. However, this all changed after the war as a stronger rivalry developed between the pair, with it quickly becoming uncommon to support both teams.

As time passed, United gradually became the more successful of the two clubs, picking up five First Division titles across the 1950s and 1960s, compared to City’s one in 1967/68.

Premier League Era

Right from the Premier League’s inception in 1992, United began winning trophies with impressive regularity, while City fluctuated between the top flight and the football league - even dropping as low as the third tier in 1998.

Such was United’s dominance in English football, the Manchester derby became a rather predictable affair, with the rivalry often lacking a competitive edge.

However, Sheikh Mansour’s takeover of City in 2008 proved to be a watershed moment in the balance of power between the two clubs.

Armed with the financial backing of the Abu Dhabi Group, City quickly closed the gap on their rivals, and have since become the most dominant team in English football over the past 15 years.

Head-To-Head

In recent times, City - spearheaded by Pep Guardiola - have been the favourites for almost every derby, with United focused on securing a top-four spot rather than challenging for the title.

However, as per 11v11, United remain the dominant force in the fixture, registering 78 wins compared to City’s 59 in 190 matches between the pair.

Competition Man United Wins Man City Wins Draws League 66 50 52 FA Cup 6 4 0 League Cup 4 5 1 FA Charity/Community Shield 2 0 0

That head-to-head record was weighted even more in United's favour after City had to wait until 2002 to record a first Premier League win over their rivals. Nevertheless, the Cityzens have somewhat closed the gap in recent times.

Trophy Haul

The Red Devils also lead the way when it comes to silverware, boasting an impressive haul of 69 trophies (via Transfermarkt). This tally includes 20 top-flight titles and two Champions League crowns.

City, on the other hand, have won 40 trophies in their history, which is still considerably more than the majority of English clubs.

Competition Man United Man City Premier League/First Division 20 9 FA Cup 12 7 League Cup 6 8 Community Shield 21 6 Champions League 2 1 Other 8 9

It’s worth noting that 21 of City’s trophies have been picked up in the last 13 years (including seven Premier League titles and one Champions League), representing the most successful period in the club’s history by some distance.

Iconic Derbies

Manchester United and Manchester City have been embroiled in some thrilling derbies over the years, with both sides suffering their fair share of ecstasy and heartache.

Manchester United 0-1 Manchester City (1974)

Photo Credit: The Telegraph

The narrative of this derby couldn’t have been scripted any better with Denis Law returning to his former club and scoring a late back-heel winner to condemn United to the second tier of English football.

Having represented the Red Devils for 11 years, Law refused to celebrate his goal and as a result, was immediately substituted and cast aside at City.

The match itself ended abruptly after United fans stormed the match with five minutes remaining, but the result was upheld as Tommy Docherty’s side had their relegation from the top flight confirmed.

Manchester United 4-3 Manchester City (2009)

A classic topsy-turvy clash saw United take the lead three times, only to be pegged back on each occasion, with Craig Bellamy firing home in the 90th minute to level the scores at 3-3.

Bellamy’s strike looked to have secured a dramatic point for Mark Hughes’ side, but that was until Michael Owen popped up deep into stoppage time to net his most famous Red Devils goal.

Ryan Giggs found the former Liverpool striker with a sumptuous through-ball, and Owen took one touch to compose himself before poking a brilliant finish past Shay Given to send Old Trafford into raptures.

Manchester United 1-6 Manchester City (2011)

Roberto Mancini’s side provided one of the most remarkable performances in the Premier League era, firing six goals past Sir Alex Ferguson's United at a stunned Old Trafford.

Mario Balotelli opened the scoring for the Cityzens in the 22nd minute and duly celebrated by unveiling a t-shirt with the slogan “Why always me?” slapped across the front.

A red card for Jonny Evans early in the second half saw the wheels come off for the hosts, with City scoring five times in the final 30 minutes to inflict a humbling defeat on their rivals - United’s worst on home soil in over 56 years.

While the game itself wasn’t much of a contest, it was certainly one of the most memorable derbies in recent history and signalled a true changing of the guard in Manchester.

Manchester City 2-3 Manchester United (2012)

Having seen City win the 2011/12 Premier League title just seven months before, Fergie’s side were baying for blood when the two rivals met in a mid-season clash the following campaign.

United topped the table by three points coming into the contest, and a clinical double from Wayne Rooney gave the visitors a healthy advantage inside the opening half-hour.

However, the reigning champions refused to lie down without a fight, as Yaya Toure and Pablo Zabaleta found the net in the second half to set up a fascinating finale.

Not to be denied, United - as they so often did under the tutelage of Fergie - found a dramatic late winner through Robin van Persie, with the Dutch forward curling a sublime stoppage-time free-kick into the bottom corner.

That goal sparked wild scenes of celebration in the away end, giving United a huge three points in their pursuit of an unprecedented 20th title in the English top-flight - a trophy they ended up winning by an 11-point cushion.