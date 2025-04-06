Manchester United and Manchester City will go head-to-head in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Sunday evening, with both sides pushing to climb up the table after poor campaigns.

Ruben Amorim's side fell to a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest in midweek while Pep Guardiola's team claimed a dominant 2-0 win over Leicester City, which has left the clubs separated by 14 points and eight places in the table.

Both sides have got injury concerns coming into the game too leaving the managers with some decisions to make, and this is how GIVEMESPORT expects the teams to line up.

Man Utd Team News

Mainoo back in contention