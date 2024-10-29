Manchester United manager target Ruben Amorim has reportedly had a ‘change of heart’ regarding a mid-season exit from Sporting Lisbon, after previously hesitating to leave, TalkSPORT journalist Alex Crook has revealed.

The Portuguese tactician is now in talks to succeed Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford, despite his initial intention to see out the season with his current club.

According to Crook, Amorim’s swift change of decision demonstrates that United still hold ‘pulling power even at their lowest ebb,’ as the two clubs are now discussing his exit fee.

It is understood that Amorim had planned to depart Sporting at the end of the season but was informed of United’s interest earlier this month.

The 39-year-old was interviewed regarding managerial vacancies at Liverpool and West Ham United earlier this year but ultimately decided to continue with Sporting, where he is now in his fifth full season.

The Portuguese manager has also been linked with Manchester City should Pep Guardiola depart next summer, following news that Sporting’s director of football, Hugo Viana, will join City next year.

Amorim has established himself as one of Europe’s most promising young managers, enjoying success at Sporting with league titles in 2021 and last season, in addition to three Portuguese League Cups.

While the clubs are still negotiating his release clause, Ruud van Nistelrooy is expected to remain in temporary charge for United’s EFL Cup tie against Leicester City on Wednesday.

United sacked Ten Hag with the club lying 14th in the Premier League, following Sunday’s 2-1 defeat at West Ham, which proved to be his final game in charge.

United return to Premier League action with a home game against Chelsea on Sunday, before upcoming matches against three of the current bottom five, Leicester City, Ipswich Town, and Everton.

Ruben Amorim's Sporting Lisbon Record (2020-2024) Games 227 Wins 161 Draws 33 Losses 33 Goals scored 499 Goals conceded 197 Points per game 2.27

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 29-10-24.