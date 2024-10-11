Thomas Tuchel will want the Manchester United job if he is offered it, according to German football expert Christian Falk.

It’s been a turbulent season for the Manchester club so far as they currently sit 14th in the Premier League standings. They have won just two of their seven league games so far, and suffered three defeats.

In the Europa League, they drew both of their opening games against FC Porto and FC Twente. They sit 21st out of 36 teams with two points as things stand, so will need a significant improvement in their remaining six games to guarantee qualification for the knockout stages.

Tuchel ‘would want’ the United job

He has been linked with a return to England

As pressure mounts on Erik ten Hag, speculation surrounding his future has ramped up tenfold in recent weeks. The Dutchman was tipped to leave Old Trafford at the end of last season, but having won silverware in the form of the FA Cup, the club’s hierarchy opted to stick by their man.

However, given recent results, Ten Hag’s job is once again on the line and rumours surrounding a potential successor are gaining momentum. INEOS held a meeting this week to discuss his future and while a final decision hasn't been made yet, it seems as though the former Ajax man may be clinging to his job for a little bit longer.

But according to Falk, speaking on the FC Bayern Insider podcast, Tuchel would be eager to take the reigns at United. The journalist even went as far as saying discussions had already taken place prior to the club choosing Ten Hag. But, those could seemingly be reignited if United’s stance is to change in the coming weeks.

“I think he will definitely sit down at the table with them [United]. We’ve already revealed it, there was a meeting with the club in Monaco, they listened, but in the end they stuck with Ten Hag because they said he’s won a title, and we can’t kick him out now. “If it doesn’t work out, Tuchel is certainly one of the top candidates to succeed him. The contact is there. We know Tuchel, he will definitely want to do it, and he has now been given some time off. I think that will happen quickly.”

United midfielder ‘in talks’ with Saudi Pro League club

Casemiro continues to be linked with a move away

Ten Hag isn’t the only big name that could depart the club in the coming months. Midfielder Casemiro continues to be linked with a move away from Old Trafford as his importance to the team diminishes.

Reports suggest that the club will be keen to offload him in January, with former club scout Mick Brown revealing he has been told that the club will get him out to whoever they can sell him to.

Casemiro 2024/25 stats for Manchester United (all competitions) Stat: Appearances 9 Goals 0 Assists 0 Minutes played 548'

The article claims the former Real Madrid man earns a staggering £350,000 a week at United, so the club are keen to offload him in January. The club’s hierarchy do not believe his status in the team warrants such a high wage.

Casemiro’s representatives have reportedly met with numerous clubs in Saudi Arabia, including Al-Nassr, Al Hilal, Al-Ahli, and Al Qadisiya. However, no concrete moves have been made as of yet due to the player’s wage demands, as well as United’s asking price.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt - correct as of 11/10/2024.