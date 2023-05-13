Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka is “starting to show” his capability of playing under Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils have been linked with a move for a new right-back this summer.

Man Utd transfer news – Right-back

According to the Manchester Evening News, Manchester United have held talks with the representatives of Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong.

Ten Hag intends on adding another right-sided defender to his squad in the summer transfer window, meaning United could sell up to three full-backs in the upcoming market.

And the publication goes on to say that sources indicate ten Hag is keen on signing the former Manchester City youth player.

However, as Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT, Wan-Bissaka has “turned his career around” at Old Trafford, hinting that he could convince the Dutchman to retain his services ahead of next season.

And Jones believes that with the 25-year-old adapting to the Dutchman’s style of playing, the Red Devils could have more pressing matters at centre-back, centre-midfield and the centre-forward positions this summer.

What has Jones said about Man Utd and Wan-Bissaka?

Asked if United could sign a right-back amid the club’s reported interest in Frimpong, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “You’ve got the centre-back, centre-midfield and centre-forward positions [that need strengthening]. Take your pick of any of those three to invest that money.

“It would probably be better used elsewhere at this moment in time when Wan-Bissaka is starting to show that he can play the ten Hag way. If they can sort out those other three positions and still have money left over to address the right back, then fine. But I don't know if this one [Jeremie Frimpong] ends up happening.”

What have others said about Man Utd and Wan-Bissaka?

Given the form of Wan-Bissaka, it’s unlikely that ten Hag will prioritise signing a right-back over increasing the strength in depth of the core of his side during the summer transfer window.

Leicester City star James Maddison has recently praised the £90,000 per-week earner for his defensive ability, having come up against the full-back on several occasions throughout his career.

Last month, the Foxes star posted on his Twitter account during the Red Devils’ FA Cup semi-final clash with Brighton & Hove Albion, in which Wan-Bissaka kept a clean sheet in a stalemate, leading to United winning the tie on penalties.

“AWB is ridiculously good at 1v1 defending. Probably the best in the world, bar none. So many wingers run out of ideas when playing directly against him,” Maddison tweeted.

Having earned the respect of his opponents, Wan-Bissaka has proved in the second half of the season that he is capable of nailing down the right-back berth in ten Hag’s side for his own.

And the £50m man will hope that the Dutchman retains his faith in the full-back heading into next season.