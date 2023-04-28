Manchester United could be one of the clubs looking to snap up the services of soon-to-be free-agent midfielder Adrien Rabiot at Old Trafford this summer, transfer insider Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag will hope to be backed by the Red Devils’ owners in the upcoming transfer market.

Man Utd transfer news – Adrien Rabiot

According to Tutto Juve, Manchester United are ‘preparing to go on the offensive’ as they look to secure the signature of Juventus’ Rabiot this summer.

The same publication reports that the Red Devils could face competition from Arsenal, Newcastle United and Paris Saint-Germain for the 28-year-old’s services.

Rabiot looked set to join the Manchester giants last summer after agreeing on a £20m transfer fee, but a disagreement over his wages led to the move collapsing.

But Jones believes United could be one of several clubs interested in the £113,000 per-week earner once his contract at Juventus expires at the end of the season.

What has Jones said about Man Utd and Rabiot?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “Adrien Rabiot’s name is one we will see circulated a lot in the coming weeks because his contract is winding down, and there does seem to be a drive to get him to the Premier League.

“There was the Manchester United link, but I think we will also hear more clubs this time. Liverpool, Arsenal, Newcastle and Tottenham will be looking for new solutions in his position. With that in mind, intermediaries will work to see if an opening suits him at any of those clubs. I wouldn’t totally rule out United, given they looked at the situation before.

“He’s a big player in his role, so I think he will set his sights high and believe he can cut it pretty much anywhere.

“It has been a strange season at Juve, and their cup defeat to Inter in midweek has led to quite a backlash. A lot of that is against Allegri, but this team are just pretty unreliable, and whatever comes next, it feels like they need a shake-up of the eleven.”

Would Rabiot be a good signing for Man Utd?

If this is to be his final season at Juventus, then Rabiot has delivered a treat of a farewell gift for those watching him at the Allianz Stadium this term.

The 36-cap France international, described as a "complete player" by Italian legend Andrea Pirlo, has hit double figures for goals this campaign, no doubt attracting the interest of some of Europe’s top clubs on a free transfer.

And the Saint-Maurice-born star could act as a significantly cheaper alternative to £130m-rated Borussia Dortmund and England star Jude Bellingham, whom most of the Premier League's top clubs have shown an interest in over the past 12 months.

Therefore, ten Hag may feel that adding Rabiot on a free transfer will open up the funds to spend on an additional centre-forward, a position the Red Devils are desperate to strengthen.